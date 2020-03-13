Hunter Smith hit a home run in the seventh inning as the Diboll Lumberjacks took a 6-5 win over the Center Roughriders in the Rusk tournament Thursday.
Hunter Smith finished the day with a homer, double, single and three RBIs for the ’Jacks.
Other Diboll hitters were Adam Flores (3 singles, 2 RBIs), Rey Arellano (2 singles, RBI), Ty Roman (2 singles) and Giovanni Robles and Ethan Smith (single).
Dominic Morales started the game and pitched the first five innings, allowing five runs, three earned, on eight hits with eight strikeouts.
Ethan Smith pitched the last two scoreless innings, allowing one hit while striking out three.
Diboll will continue the Rusk tournament today.
Rusk baseball 11, Central 3 — The Central Bulldogs dropped an 11-3 decision to Rusk in the Rusk tournament Thursday.
Carson Davis and Brandt Butler each saw time on the mound for the Bulldogs.
Bryce Case led Central’s hitting with a double, single and an RBI, Blake Hutson hit a single and an RBI and Aiden Dickson had a single.
Central will continue the Rusk tournament today.
Huntington baseball drops pair of close games in Little Cypress-Mauriceville tournament — The Huntington Red Devils dropped a pair of one-run games to West Orange-Stark and Kountze in the Little Cypress-Mauriceville tournament Thursday.
In a 6-5 loss to West Orange-Stark, Austin Harris had a pair of singles and two RBIs. Kagan Gentry and Cason Young each had a double and an RBI, Andrew Faulk and Dylan Murphy had a double and Cole Oliver and Carson Hooks each hit a single.
Gray Graham pitched 52/3 innings, allowing three earned runs on six hits and three walks with three strikeouts. Gentry allowed three runs, two earned, in getting the final two outs.
In a 4-3 loss to Kountze, Cox hit a solo homer. Other Huntington hitters were Hooks (double, RBI), Lance Turner (double) and Oliver (single).
Huntington will continue the LCM tournament today.
