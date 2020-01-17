Another classic matchup with the Longview Lobos led to another deadlock as the Lufkin Panthers battled to a 1-1 tie on the opening day of the Lufkin Panther Showcase on John Outlaw Memorial Field at Abe Martin Stadium on Thursday afternoon.
Lufkin answered the Lobos’ only score of the day less than a minute later as the teams took another draw just six days after battling to a 2-2 score in Longview.
“We want to play teams like Longview in non-district because they’re a high-quality team that’s going to make us better,” Lufkin head coach David McPherson said. “Today was another back and forth game with both teams having scoring chances.”
After the teams went into halftime in a 0-0 tie, it didn’t take long for both offenses to hit their stride.
Just two minutes into the second half, Longview got a breakaway and one touched the ball into the back of the net for a 1-0 lead.
Lufkin answered shortly after with Adan Hernandez dribbling down the field and getting a hard shot off the goal.
It deflected off the keeper’s hands to Jaime Acevedo, who was there to put the shot into the back of an empty net.
“Answering back that quickly on a score like that doesn’t let their goal stay in your head very long,” McPherson said. “We kept pushing, and you could see the guys out there giving great effort.”
Lufkin sophomore Brandon Flores and junior Jose Jamie shared time in the goal. Each keeper made nice saves that kept the game tied.
“When the ball gets back there and the defense makes a mistake or you’re going against a great offensive player, you’ve got to come up with big saves,” McPherson said. “Both guys got at least one of those for us today and they were big.”
McPherson credited the play of the entire defense along with Luis Flores, Hernandez and Acevedo.
“The defense played really well against two guys that are really tough to stop,” McPherson said.
Thursday’s game was originally for the Longview tournament championship due to the teams electing not to play the final game this past Saturday.
McPherson said the coaches would decide on how to decide the tournament championship at some point this weekend.
Lufkin (5-0-2) will face Mount Pleasant at 4 p.m. today. In other games today, Tyler Lee plays Nacogdoches at 1 p.m., Longview meets College Park at 2:30 and Port Arthur Memorial faces Jacksonville at 5:30. Longview moved to 6-1-2 on the season with the tie.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.