Another classic Longview/Lufkin game. Another night of electricity. Another heartbreaking loss for the Lufkin Panthers.
Longview’s Haynes King threw for 287 yards on 20-of-39 passing and the Lobos held off a barrage of late Lufkin opportunities on the way to a 24-21 win over the Panthers in front of a packed crowd at John Outlaw Memorial Field at Abe Martin Stadium Friday night.
Lufkin’s defense withstood the power of King for most of the night as it gave the offense a pair of chances to win late in the game. However, the Panthers constantly finished the night one play short as they came up on the short end of another tough loss.
“They made the plays when they had to make them,” Lufkin head coach Todd Quick said. “We didn’t make the plays when we had our chances. That’s what it all comes down to.”
Longview won despite big nights from Ja’Lynn Polk, Christian Reggie and Jordan Moore.
Polk caught seven passes for 130 yards and a touchdown and also threw an 89-yard touchdown on the first offensive play of the game. Reggie made three catches for 122 yards and a touchdown.
Meanwhile Moore threw for 189 yards and a touchdown on 13-of-25 passing.
However, the plays that got away from Lufkin haunted the Panthers throughout the night.
“We have to play better than that,” Quick said. “We’re a better football team than them, and we let one get away.”
After nine months of waiting, it took the Lufkin Panthers only one play to electrify the home crowd with an 89-yard touchdown strike from Polk to Reggie.
Moore threw a lateral to Polk, who took a hard shot but had the time to find a wide open Reggie, who scored on an 89-yard reception for a 7-0 lead.
The Lobos didn’t take long to find an answer as they responded with a 10-play, 77-yard drive that was capped by a Kaden Meredith 9-yard touchdown run that knotted the game at 7-7 with 8:31 left in the first quarter.
Instead of the game turning into a shootout, the defenses took over from there.
Longview had the most sustained drive of the first half as it methodically marched the ball 76 yards on 16 plays. However, the Lobos had to settle for an Antonio Onofre 37-yard field goal that gave Longview the lead for the first time at 10-7 with 6:26 left in the first half.
Longview appeared ready to go up by two scores as King hit Kyas Moore on a 42-yard pass before connecting with Jhailon Braden on a 30-yarder that moved the Lobos into the Pack’s red zone.
However, Nicco Hood came up with a key interception in the end zone that kept Longview’s narrow lead at 10-7.
After the opening play of the game, Longview controlled much of the first half with King throwing for 200 yards on 13-of-24 passing. Moore was the leading rusher with 42 yards on nine carries.
Lufkin’s Moore threw for 72 yards on 6-of-10 passing while Reggie was the big-play threat with 127 yards and a touchdown on three receptions.
After the break, the big plays came quickly from both teams.
Lufkin appeared to catch the break it needed early in the second half when a Longview player slipped down at his own 1-yard line. The Panthers had the Lobos backed up on a third and 10 from the 1 when King found Kaden Kearbey for a 30-yard pass. Three plays later, Markevion Haynes scored on a 46-yard run that upped the margin to 17-7.
Lufkin had a quick response as it scored on the next possession. A Longview late hit kept a drive alive and Polk took advantage as he hauled in a 33-yard touchdown pass that narrowed the gap to 17-14.
On Lufkin’s next drive, Polk hauled in another nice 33-yard pass that set up a Caleb Berry 3-yard touchdown that put the Panthers back on top 21-17.
Longview didn’t take long to bounce back as King scored on a 6-yard touchdown to put the Lobos on top 24-21 with 6:36 remaining.
Lufkin had its chances over the final minutes as it recovered a muffed punt before moving to the Longview 10. However, a Longview sack eventually led to a turnover on downs.
With the Lobos looking to put the game away, Lufkin’s Damarquise Garner came up with a game-saving interception.
However, Lufkin’s final attempt was turned away on a dropped pass that preserved the Longview win.
The Panthers (0-1) return to action on Friday as they travel to take on Nacogdoches.
