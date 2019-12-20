Any team that doesn’t scout Central’s Johnae Robinson in advance may be in for a big surprise. Maybe quite a few of them.
The left-handed speedster looks like one of softball’s typical slap hitters when she steps into the box. Sure, she can drop a bunt and beat it out with the best of them. She can slap the ball all around the infield and use her wheels to coast to the bag.
But let a defense try and play up even a little, and that’s where Robinson’s versatility shines. Along with her speed and bat control, the Lady Dog dynamo packs a powerful punch — to the tune of a .736 slugging percentage over her three-year career.
Robinson’s complete package of abilities guaranteed she’d be playing softball at the next level, and on Wednesday, she made it official by signing her letter of intent to join the East Texas Baptist University squad beginning in the fall of 2020.
“When I went to visit the school, it felt like a second home to me,” Robinson said of her choice. “The girls were very sweet and caring, and I knew I wanted to go there.
“I like a coach who’s disciplined — it’s what I’m used to — and Coach (Janae) Shirley is very disciplined and willing to push players where we need to be. The team is really good, and they love playing there.”
The Tigers are getting a player with a long list of awards and some gaudy stats: Robinson in 2019 earned NFCA All-Region honors, the first Central player since 2000 to earn the award. Two different organizations (TGCA and TSWA) named her to their respective All-State teams. She’s been named All-East Texas, District MVP and District Newcomer of the Year.
Over her three-year career, Robinson has a .536 batting average, a .736 slugging percentage, a .600 on-base percentage, 95 runs scored, 49 runs batted in, 154 hits and a .936 fielding percentage while roaming centerfield.
Those numbers have helped the Lady Dogs to 74 wins in the past three seasons.
Central head coach Kurtis Acosta said Robinson will leave high school as one of the most decorated Lady Dogs in program history and will certainly provide a boost to the ETBU lineup.
“She has elite speed, the kind that’s once in a generation,” Acosta said. “She’s got the ability to hit for both power and average, and it’s something special to go with all the tools she has defensively.
“She hit .644 last year, and her on-base percentage was north of .600. We play some very good teams, so for her to have those numbers against that type of competition just speaks volumes of her ability to play at the next level.”
Robinson is the daughter of Rhonda Winebrenner and granddaughter of Donna Winebrenner.
