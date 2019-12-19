On Wednesday’s National Early Signing Day, football teams around the country inked their prospective future gridiron stars.
The Big 12 conference happened to land a pair of Lufkin Panther prospects — one from each side of the line of scrimmage.
The Pack’s Ja’Lynn Polk and Jerrin “Bugg” Thompson each signed his letter of intent at a ceremony held at Lufkin High School. Polk will join the Texas Tech Red Raiders, and Thompson is heading to Austin to join the University of Texas Longhorns.
Both players asserted themselves as big-time playmakers over their time on the Pack varsity. A four-year varsity starter, Thompson was a havoc-wreaker on defense, finishing the 2019 season with 58 tackles — including three for losses — and a pair of interceptions. His efforts this year led to a District 8-5A Most Valuable Player award.
“Ever since I first wanted to play football, I dreamed of playing at the college level,” Thompson said. “I fell in love with the game, and I’ve always felt this is what I’m meant to do. I stayed after it, worked hard and it paid off in the end.”
Thompson first began fielding offers after his standout sophomore campaign, and the interest from bigger schools hasn’t wavered since.
“Our coaches put a lot of confidence in me to act as a leader,” Thompson said. “I’m a vocal leader on the field, but I also wanted to lead by example. Our coaches showed me how to do that, and I’m very thankful for the opportunity I’m getting because of it.”
Polk, a wide receiver, was a dynamic force throughout his career, finishing an injury-shortened 2019 season with 54 catches for 1,050 yards and 13 touchdowns. He was named the District Offensive MVP for his efforts.
Polk will report to the Red Raiders in January, having already completed his graduation requirements at Lufkin High School.
“I’ve been dreaming of this since I started playing football in the fifth grade,” Polk said. “When I came to Lufkin, it just set the tone for me and made me want to work harder.
“Our coaches have helped me reach this point. They pushed me to get here, and I couldn’t have done this without them.”
Polk’s plans when he hits the turf in Lubbock remain simple but focused.
“I’m going to work hard, and I’m going to give people what they want,” Polk said. “Hard work, not only on the field but in the classroom.”
