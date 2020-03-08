The Lufkin Panthers closed out the Brazoswood/Brazosport tournament by battling to a 1-1 tie with Brazoswood on Saturday morning.
Coby Dejesus worked four innings, allowing one earned run on three hits. Spencer Alexander pitched the final three scoreless innings, giving up four walks and a hit with two strikeouts.
Tre Odom got Lufkin on the board with an RBI single in the first inning before Brazoswood tied it in the third inning.
Hunter Ditsworth, Brett Riggs and Dejesus each had a single for Lufkin.
The Panthers will host the Pete Runnels tournament starting Thursday. The Panthers will play Westside at 2:30 p.m. and Brazoswood at 4:45 p.m.
Diboll wins Colmesneil/Woodville tournament — Kayla Palomino fired a no-hitter while striking out 13 batters and Ashtyn Alvarez hit a solo homer as the No. 4 Diboll Lady Jacks won the Colmesneil/Woodville tournament with a 1-0 win over No. 13 Lovelady on Saturday night.
Hailey Fuentes added a double for Diboll and Martin had a single.
Earlier in the day, Diboll took a 16-0 win over Colmesneil.
On Friday night, K.K. Rodriguez had Diboll’s only hit, a two-run homer, in a 2-0 win over Lovelady. Palomino also threw a no-hitter in that game.
Tournament awards went to Alvarez (Offensive MVP), Palomino (Defensive MVP), Fuentes (Infielder MVP) and Martin (Catcher MVP).
Diboll (17-3) will resume district play on Tuesday night as it hosts Woodville.
Hudson baseball 5, New Caney 1 — The Hudson Hornets ended a five-game losing streak with a 5-1 win over New Caney on the final day of the New Caney Porter tournament Saturday.
Collin Ross started and worked four innings, allowing no runs. Remington Roff pitched the final three innings in earning the save.
Collin Pitts hammered a two-run homer and Hank Warren hit a solo shot to go along with two singles. Other Hudson hitters were Ross (double), Aaron Dickerson, Bryce Hudman, Christian Rivera and Weston Hyde (single) and Carson Courtney (sacrifice fly).
Hudson will open district at Huntington at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Central baseball 8, Jefferson 1 — The Central Bulldogs closed the Alto tournament with an 8-1 win over Jefferson on Saturday afternoon.
Aiden Dickson pitched two innings, allowing no runs on no hits with three walks and five strikeouts. Brandt Butler threw two innings, allowing an unearned run on one hit with four strikeouts.
Central will play at Corrigan-Camden on Tuesday night.
Huntington baseball splits pair of games — Cason Young was strong on the mound as the Huntington Red Devils took a 9-2 win over Henderson in the Nacogdoches tournament Saturday.
Young allowed two runs, one earned, on four hits and two walks with six strikeouts in seven innings. He added two triples and four RBIs at the plate.
Other Huntington hitters were Cole Oliver (double, RBI), Kagan Gentry (single, 2 RBIs), Kaden Reep (single, RBI), Carson Hooks (single) and Judah Gallups (RBI).
Later in the day, Huntington dropped a 4-0 decision to Rusk. Hunter Matchett took the loss, allowing four earned runs on seven hits with two strikeouts in five innings.
The Red Devils were no-hit in the loss.
Huntington will host Hudson at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Huntington softball drops two games in Liberty tournament — The Huntington Devilettes dropped a pair of shutout decisions in the Liberty tournament Saturday.
Huntington started the day with a 5-0 loss to Huffman. Emma Tatum took the loss, allowing five runs, four earned, on five hits and two walks with five strikeouts in 51/3 innings. She added a double and single at the plate.
Lainey Gates had two singles and Kaylee Rivenbark hit a single.
The Devilettes later dropped an 8-0 decision to Santa Fe. Tatum took the loss for Huntington.
Abby Kirkland, Sydney Lewing and Courtney Smith each had a single for the Devilettes.
Huntington will host Rusk at 11:30 a.m. Monday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.