Keilohn Farrett hit a last-second shot and a free throw to lead the Hudson Hornets to a 45-44 win over Grandview in the championship game of the Glen Rose Lions Club Tournament on Saturday afternoon.
The win moved Hudson to a perfect 15-0 on the season.
The Hornets advanced to the title game with a pair of wins on Friday.
Hudson started with a 65-43 win over Stephenville. Kaleb Myles led Hudson with 12 points, while Ferrell had 10.
Other Hudson scorers were Kanaan Holder (8), Bransen Cathcart and Brandon Carriere (7), Bryce Cardova (6), Jaylon Chatman and Teraven Rhodes (5), Collin Pitts (3) and John Matthews (2).
The game was tied at 13 after a quarter before Hudson led 34-25 at half and 46-34 after three quarters.
The Hornets followed with a 71-27 win over Gatesville with Cardova leading the way with 11 points.
Other Hudson scorers were Cathcart (9), Rhodes and Holder (8), Chase Driscoll (6), Kaleb Myles, Ferrell and Matthews (5), Carriere and Pitts (4) and Xaniel Alderman and Chatman (2).
Hudson led 12-4 after a quarter, 36-14 at halftime and 57-16 after three quarters.
Hudson plays at Woden on Tuesday night.
Lufkin takes 2nd in tournament — Natron Wortham scored 24 points, but the Lufkin Panthers came up just short by dropping a 52-48 decision to Nederland in the championship game of the Hardin-Jefferson tournament on Saturday afternoon.
Wortham earned all-tournament honors for Lufkin, which went 4-1 in the event.
On Friday night, Lufkin advanced to the championship game with a 54-46 win over Port Neches-Groves.
Wortham led the way for the Pack with 14 points. Other Lufkin scorers were Zay Shankle (12), Jackson Parks (9), T.K. Scott (6), Jordan Moore and Hunter Jones (4) and DaMarquise Garner (3).
PNG led 13-11 after a quarter, but Lufkin led 25-22 at halftime and 35-31 after three quarters.
Lufkin hosts A&M Consolidated at 5 p.m. Tuesday.
PCA girls take 3rd in Zavalla Jingle Bell Jubilee tournament — The Pineywoods Community Academy Lady Wolves took a pair of wins over Warren and Zavalla on Saturday to take third place in Zavalla’s Jingle Bell Jubilee tournament.
PCA overcame a 10-8 first-quarter deficit against Warren Saturday morning to win easily, 51-22.
The Lady Wolves used a 20-2 second quarter run to open a big lead. Mercedes Winn hit a pair of 3’s and had 9 points in the second. Zoey Kelley hit a 3 and had 8 and Trenity Johnson added 5 in the second period.
Winn led PCA with 16 points, including three 3’s, Bella Stanley hit a pair of 3’s and had 14, Kelley scored 12, Johnson had 7 and Paytrion Hunt-Murphy added 2.
The Lady Wolves trailed 5-1 early in the third-place game against Zavalla, but Winn and Stanley each hit a 3 in the opening quarter and PCA led 10-5 after the first.
The Lady Wolves had a 15-3 advantage in the second to lead 25-8 at half. PCA only gave up 4 points in each of the third and fourth quarters and coasted to a 47-16 win to grab third place.
Kelley hit three 3’s in the game and led in scoring with 19. Winn had 11, Stanley had 8, Johnson had 7 and Hunt-Murphy had 2.
PCA (9-5) will open district play in Hemphill on Tuesday.
Central boys 43, Oakwood 41, OT — The Central Bulldogs closed out the Central Heights tournament with a thrilling 43-41 overtime win over Oakwood on Saturday.
Colby Lamon led Central with 15 points, including a 9-of-10 performance from the free throw line.
Other Central scorers were Ben Shelfo and Caleb Hudnall (8), Hunter Boyett (5), Aiden Dickson (3) and Jarrett McQuilkin and Braiden Bell (2).
Christian Castillo came up big on the defensive side to help Central in the comeback win.
The game was tied 8-8 after a quarter before Oakwood led 21-15 at halftime and 35-24 after three quarters. The game was tied at 39-39 after regulation.
