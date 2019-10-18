TOMBALL — Strong fourth quarters in each of the past two weeks put the Lufkin Panthers in the driver’s seat in District 8-5A DI. By the time the fourth quarter rolled around on Friday night, the game had long been decided.
Jordan Moore and Ja’Lynn Polk lit up the Tomball Cougars and the Panthers’ defense used some hard hitting of its own on the way to an impressive 55-22 victory at Tomball ISD Stadium.
Moore threw for 467 yards and four touchdowns on 18-of-25 passing and Polk torched the Cougars with 244 yards and two touchdowns on seven catches, including ones from 73 and 93 yards as the Panthers ran their winning streak to six games.
Both marks were individual school records for Lufkin in a regulation game.
“We liked the matchup we had there and they played it the way we thought they would,” Lufkin head coach Todd Quick said. “With that being said, they’re the ones out there throwing and catching it. He put it in the right place and (Polk) made the plays from there.”
As good as the Lufkin offense was, the Panthers’ defense put up another impressive showing in rolling to the win.
Lufkin allowed a total of 432 yards, although the majority of that came late after the game had already been decided. Tomball didn’t find the scoreboard until late in the third quarter when it was down by 34 points, and their best drives came on a pair of touchdowns in the fourth quarter.
“I thought when our ones were out there, we did a good job of keeping them from what they wanted to do,” Quick said. “We kept them off the board in the first half, and I was proud of the way the guys competed.”
With the win, the Panthers set up a showdown for first place with Magnolia West in Lufkin next week. Both teams improved to 4-0 on Friday night with a pair of lopsided wins.
Before that game could hold a little extra meaning, the Panthers made sure Friday night’s contest was never in doubt.
“We knew this was a tough place to play, so I was pleased with the way they got out early,” Quick said. “We need to get everybody ready to go next week for another big one.”
In a sizzling first half, Moore threw for 299 yards and a pair of touchdowns on 12-of-17 passing. Polk had six receptions for 171 yards and a score.
The Panthers set the tone early on as the defense got a stop on the opening drive before Moore started to open up the offense with three straight completions.
Caleb Berry punched it in from there as he went untouched for a 14-yard score that made it 7-0 less than five minutes into the game.
The Panthers added their next touchdown through the air when Moore hit David Hughes for a 28-yard touchdown that made it 14-0.
Tomball’s best chance at a score ended when Lufkin safety Tre Odom picked off a pass in the end zone for his third interception in the past two weeks.
Lufkin’s offense took over from there when Moore sprinted toward the end zone. However, he fumbled just shy of the goal line before Christian Reggie jumped on it for a touchdown that made it 20-0 midway through the second quarter.
Tomball put together a good scoring opportunity just before the half thanks to a long pass on a fake punt.
The Panthers used that play to help a late surge. Facing a third and long, Moore hit a wide-open Polk, who outsprinted the Tomball defense for a 93-yard score that made it 27-0.
Lufkin added one final score before the break with Berry rushing in from seven yards out, making it 34-0.
Tomball finally got on the scoreboard late in the fourth quarter when it used a 16-play, 87-yard drive that was capped by a 5-yard touchdown pass from Hunter Dunn to JayRis Smith, making the score 34-7.
However, it only took the Panthers one offensive play to answer as Berry found a huge hole and sprinted for a 49-yard touchdown, restoring the lead to 34 points at 41-7.
Lufkin’s defense came through with another interception on the first play of the fourth quarter before Moore hit a wide-open Polk for a 73-yard score that upped the margin to 48-7.
The Panthers kept pouring it on less than two minutes later as Moore hit A.J. Montgomery on a short pass before he ran the remaining 61 yards for a touchdown that made it 55-7.
Tomball got on the board with 6:45 remaining when Cash Walker caught a 28-yard touchdown pass from Hunter Dunn, making it 55-14.
The Cougars got one final score when Dunn hit Jayden Grey over the middle for a 41-yard touchdown pass. A two-point conversion made the score 55-22 with 2:23 left.
Lufkin (6-1, 4-0) will return to action on Friday as it hosts Magnolia West.
