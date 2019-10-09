Only a few weeks ago, the Lufkin Lady Panthers were trying to figure out how to win volleyball games without any established hitters.
Since then, the Lady Pack has discovered several players with big arm swings and a propensity to drive the ball into the floor.
Lufkin showed off those skills in big fashion on Tuesday, sweeping Nacogdoches 25-7, 25-16, 25-12 on Teacher Appreciation Night at Panther Gymnasium.
As impressive as the hitting was against the Lady Dragons, Lufkin’s defense offered a dominant display.
Over the three games, the Lady Panthers continuously broke the Nacogdoches serve, allowing the Lady Dragons to serve for more than two straight points just twice the entire match.
“We’ve focused on (breaking serve) in practice,” head coach Leah Flores said. “We knew the speed of this game would be a little different, and we knew we’d have a chance to pass and hit the way we want. We just had to make sure we picked it up and did our job.”
Lufkin’s serve/receive game worked well on both ends. Lady Panthers Libby Flores, Mia Lila, Catera Brown, Reagan Hill and Claire Walters put together long service streaks to help lift Lufkin to a 4-4 record in district play.
“We’re finally getting into a rotation we can stick with,” Flores said. “It took a while to figure out who performed better where, and where our strengths are on this team. It’s finally coming together at the right time.”
Lufkin will host Pine Tree (2-5) at 6 p.m. on Friday.
