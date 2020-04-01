High school football players from across the nation grow up with dreams of playing in NFL stadiums.
Lufkin junior Riley Self made that dream a reality earlier than most as he competed in the recent International Bowl at Cowboys Stadium in Arlington.
Self earned that right by standing out among an original group of more than 1,000 players. He was one of the few remaining standing as he was placed on the final team in a showcase of top high schoolers from across the nation.
“It was an absolute blast,” Self, an offensive line for the Panthers, said. “The whole experience, from the game to the time there, was something I won’t forget.”
Self was originally invited to one of the 18 regional events. Those groups were narrowed down to 500 players who continued on to the second round. They trained with two-a-day practices at UT-Arlington.
From that group of players, 40 were eventually named to the final roster, which competed against Mexico.
Players on the team were from across the nation, including Texas, California, Washington, Minnesota, Massachusetts and others.
That camp was held in November before the game was played two months later.
“That gave us a good couple of months to get prepared,” Self said. “It was good that it came about the time the season ended. That gave me another game to look forward to. Now that we aren’t sure if we’re going to have spring practices or not, that was a good way to get through the offseason.”
Once the game started, there wasn’t much competition in the team’s way once the International Bowl got underway.
The American team took a 75-0 win over Mexico in a game that was was an obvious mismatch.
“We’d been told to understand that Mexico wasn’t the best competition,” Self said. “From the game we played against the Mexico team in Lufkin last year, I had seen that, but we were expecting a little more since it was an all-star team from the entire country instead of just one school. After the first quarter, we knew they didn’t have a lot.”
However, that didn’t stop Self from putting together his own strong showing in front of staffs that features current collegiate coaches.
“We just decided we had to keep our foot on the pedal,” Self said. “At a game like that, with college coaches watching, you don’t want to take it easy. I can definitely say I didn’t take a single play off.”
Self admits the experience of playing at Cowboys Stadium was a unique one, due in large part to the gigantic replay screen that hovers over the field.
In fact, he said it almost caused him an unexpected tumble during the game.
“It’s so distracting that we’re sitting there watching a big hit on the screen while the play is going on,” Self said. “It turns out it was right beside us. We were thinking it was on the opposite side of the field.”
The experience of playing at the International Bowl is another step toward Self’s goal of playing at the collegiate level.
He recently made an unofficial visit to SMU and has an offer to visit Yale in the summer if circumstances allow for it to happen.
He has also drawn attention from Southeastern Oklahoma, Southwestern Oklahoma and Liberty.
“Getting the letter in the mail from Yale was a heart stopper so I’m hoping that works out that I’ll get to visit,” Self said. “Playing in Arlington was a great way to get more opportunities moving forward.”
Until then, Self is anxiously awaiting the chance to resume workouts with the Panthers in preparation for the 2020 season.
He will be one of the key returning starters on the offensive line.
“My buddies are here in Lufkin and this is where I grew up playing,” Self said. “I bleed purple and gold. I wouldn’t trade this for anything.”
