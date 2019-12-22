A swimming pool, for many, is a place of leisure. It’s for cooling off and mainly for relaxing.
Very few would consider a pool a workspace.
Natalie Naramore is one of those very few. The Lufkin High School swimmer has for several years spent two practice sessions every day working on her craft, building her overall strength and speed as a member of both the Pack Swim team and the Ambush Swim team.
Such personal drive has netted benefits for her teammates, as the senior has helped the Panthers to successful seasons. On Wednesday, Naramore claimed a personal milestone outside of the water by signing her letter of intent to join the University of the Ozarks program beginning in the fall of 2020.
The signing ceremony’s brief nature wasn’t a fair representation of the years of effort required just to reach the moment.
“I had to practice twice a day for months on end, and I had to work for this for years,” Naramore said. “I needed to show the coach that I wasn’t just fast in the pool, but that I’m also a team player.
“Yes, swimming is considered a very individual sport in a lot of ways, but it’s a team sport because you have to score as a team. If we aren’t in it for the team, the team as a whole will suffer.”
Naramore’s impact on her team shows in every meet: In the 2019 district meet, she finished first in the 100-yard backstroke, second in the 500-yard freestyle and was part of several relay teams.
Her first inclination that she might one day have an opportunity to swim collegiately came during her first year with the Lufkin High School program.
“My freshman year, I saw some swimmers signing with Division III schools, and my times weren’t that far off from theirs at the time,” Naramore said.
“I started thinking maybe I could really do it, and it started opening up my options. I looked around and found the right place for me.”
Finding a college program in need of her skills was only part of the journey. Naramore said she still wanted to ensure she’d be swimming in the right environment come 2020.
“I contacted them (the University of the Ozarks) back in August,” Naramore said, “and the coach e-mailed me back and said he liked my times, but he invited me for a visit to see if it was the right fit.
“I made my visit before Thanksgiving, and I fell in love with the college. The coach wants to grow the team, and he wants the team to be more like a family. That’s something that really appeals to me. It’s a newer program, and I like the idea of doing whatever I can to help build it.”
Naramore credited her coaches for ensuring she never grew too comfortable with temporary successes.
“Eddy Adams was my Ambush Swim Team coach, and this year he became my high school coach as well,” Naramore said. “He pushed and pushed me to achieve the next level, and not stop or grow content with where I was. He made me come back hard the next day, every day, and work even harder.”
Naramore said she’ll carry a dual major (in accounting and mathematics) while attending her newfound home.
She offered a little advice for any young swimmers who want to treat the pool as more than a place to hang out with friends.
“You need to work hard every day,” Naramore said. “You’re not going to like every practice, and you’re going to have times when you just think, ‘I’m done.’
“But you have to remind yourself how much you really want it, suck it up and just keep going after it.”
Naramore is the daughter of Kelly and Ronnie Naramore.
