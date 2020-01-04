Adan Hernandez scored midway through the first half, and the Lufkin Panthers’ defense made that goal hold up on their way to a 1-0 win over the San Antonio O’Connor Panthers on the second day of the Kilt Cup at The Woodlands on Friday afternoon.
Miguel Rojo delivered a long throw-in into the box and Hernandez was there to finish off the opportunity in giving Lufkin its second win in as many days.
“We got that one goal and really had a lot of opportunities throughout,” Lufkin head coach David McPherson said. “You’ve got to give a lot of credit to O’Connor because they played good hard defense. But when you get that one, it kind of helps get you settled in.”
The Panthers also recorded their second straight shutout, although McPherson said Friday’s performance was even better than the one in the opener.
“It was definitely at a different level than what we played at (Friday),” McPherson said. “(Rojo) anchors us back there and he had a really good game that the rest of the guys followed.”
McPherson also credited the play of Jaime Acevedo in the midfield for the Panthers.
“He set the tone for the team from the opening whistle,” McPherson said. “He won every 50-50 ball and really dominated for us in the middle.”
Lufkin will go after a 3-0 start to the season when it finishes the Kilt Cup against A&M Consolidated at 3 p.m. today.
“Our biggest challenge was to get off the bus and play with energy from the start,” McPherson said. “They accepted that challenge and played hard from the first minute to the last minute. We need to have that energy again (today) because A&M Consolidated always puts a good team out there.”
Lady Panthers open season at home today — The Lufkin Lady Panthers will open the season today when they host the Kilgore Lady Bulldogs.
The JV game will start at 11 a.m. with the varsity following at 1 p.m.
Both games will be played on John Outlaw Memorial Field at Abe Martin Stadium due to recent rains in the area.
