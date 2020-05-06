Lufkin’s Luis Flores saw it all from the rest of the district as the sensational scorer frequently drew double and triple teams on a nightly basis.
None of those strategies proved to be effective as the junior still managed to score 22 goals in just 12 district contests. The coaches who struggled to find a way to stop Flores recognized his remarkable performance by naming him District 16-5A MVP in voting that was recently announced.
Flores finished the season with 35 goals in 22 contests. His quest to match Alex Rodriguez’s 2008 school record of 39 goals was only stopped by the season being abruptly halted with a week left in the regular season. Flores had plenty of company from the rest of his Panthers’ teammates, including Adan Hernandez, who was named Utility Player of the Year.
The junior midfielder was one of the most versatile threats on the Panthers where his work on free kicks was vital for the team.
In addition to those superlative honors, the Panthers put three players on the first-team squad.
Oscar Ibarra, a senior forward, was the other top offensive threat for Lufkin. He earned the honor despite missing much of district action with an injury. He was the lone senior to be named to the all-district team.
Lufkin’s other first-team selections proved the future should be bright for the Panthers as sophomores Trey Walker and Miguel Rojo were both honored.
Walker and Rojo were the centerpieces of a strong back line for the Panthers’ defense.
The Panthers also put three underclassmen on the second-team squad. Junior defender Thomas Nava was joined by junior midfielder Jamie Acevedo and sophomore midfielder Estevan Guerrero in earning those honors.
Lufkin sophomore goalkeeper Brandon Flores was an honorable-mention selection.
The Panthers had a strong season before it was called off following a March 13 game.
Lufkin started with an 11-0-2 record before suffering its first loss on Valentine’s Day. The Panthers were headed to the postseason before the UIL officially canceled the remainder of the season.
In other superlative honors, Jacksonville senior Jaylon Freeney was named Offensive Player of the Year, John Tyler sophomore Kendall Howard was Defensive Player of the Year, Whitehouse sophomore Landon Elliot was Goalkeeper of the Year and Pine Tree sophomore Octavio Jacquez shared Co-Newcomer of the Year honors with Nacogdoches sophomore Ivan Acosta.
Other first-team selections were John Tyler’s Victor Leon, Johnathan Sosa, Daniel Mondragon, Miguel Murrilo and Adan Delgado, Whitehouse’s Noah Casanova, Carlos Elicia, Yani Kadi, Kevin Nava and Daniel Castetter, Jacksonville’s Peyton Robinson, Jovanny Garcia, Llian Mena, Lizandro Escareno, Nacogdoches’ Sergio Estala, Jesus Tapia Barrios and Alex De La Torre, Pine Tree’s Brandt Herber and Luis Torres, Hallsville’s Lucentschy Ovide and Mason Morris and Marshall’s Luis Garcia.
Other second-team picks were John Tyler’s Leo Arteaga, Tommy Leon and Uriel Barroso, Whitehouse’s Henry Barrios, Lucas Baum and Luis Bustos, Jacksonville’s Cooper Coughlin, Jose Garcia and Rafael Calvillo, Nacogdoches’ Charlie Rodriguez, Edilson Esparza and Josue Rosales, Pine Tree’s Erik Gonzalez and Mitchalin Ford, Hallsville’s Gian Tello and Cole Zulliger and Marshall’s Hornelit Renteria and Evan Vera.
Honorable-mention selections were John Tyler’s Joel Sanchez, Damian Razo and Arturo Hernandez, Whitehouse’s Denver Rowe, Mo Rawashdeh and Alex Garcia, Jacksonville’s Gabriel Garza, Nacogdoches’ Roger Villatoro, Marlon Lizama and Jesus Garcia, Pine Tree’s Daniel De Los Santos, Edgar Bocanegra and Aaron Bocanegra, Hallsville’s Erik Garcia, Jesus Garcia and Jesus Ramirez and Marshall’s Kevin Olvera, Jose Garcia and Angel Mendienta.
John Tyler and Whitehouse shared the district title due to being tied for the lead when the season was canceled. Jacksonville and Lufkin would have also been locked into the playoffs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.