WELLS — After going scoreless over the game’s first six minutes, the Huntington Devilettes didn’t appear to have much of a chance against a good Rusk team.
The Devilettes weren’t out of the fight yet, battling back to tie the score late before falling 41-36 in Monday’s bi-district action in Wells.
Huntington’s Shayla Hadnot hit a game-tying three pointer with 2:55 to play in the game and hit another trey with 58 seconds remaining to cut the Rusk lead to 37-36. But the Devilettes couldn’t convert their remaining attempts, and the Lady Eagles’ Ranaiya Kennedy hit all four of her free-throw attempts in the final seconds to eliminate the Devilettes.
Hadnot led Huntington with 14 points. Kaitlin Jinkins added 10 points.
Kiyuna Foreman led Rusk with 15 points, while Raven Bennett finished with eight points
Rusk opened a 9-0 lead in the first quarter as Huntington struggled to hit a single shot. But with just 11 seconds remaining in the period, Jinkins and Makenzie Hail scored on back-to-back steals and layups, with Hail adding a bonus free throw to leave the Devilettes trailing 9-5 at the end of the first quarter.
Rusk pushed its lead to 11 points with an 11-2 run to open the second quarter and led 21-13 at the half. Huntington fought its way to a one-point deficit at 25-24 on Adyson Stringer’s bucket with 1:05 to play in the third quarter, and the game turned into a nail biter by the end of the fourth.
That’s when the Devilettes’ best effort fell short, sending Rusk to the area round of the post-season.
Huntington seniors playing in their final game included Hadnot, Emmy Howard, Samantha Thornton and Baylee Bentley.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.