Mallory Patel scored 10 points to lead the Lufkin Lady Panthers to a 42-36 win over the Hudson Lady Hornets in Hudson Friday night.
Tori Coleman and Niya Cottrell added 8 points apiece for Lufkin.
Lufkin will host Tyler Lee at 12:15 p.m. Monday. Hudson will play at Whitehouse at 1:30 p.m. Monday.
Lufkin boys 71, College Park 66 — Zay Shankle poured in 25 points as the Lufkin Panthers opened their season with a hard-fought 71-66 win over the College Park Cavaliers on the road Friday night.
Natron Wortham added 14 points for the Pack, and Jordan Moore had 12.
Other Lufkin scorers were T.K. Scott and Jackson Parks (6), Christian Reggie (4) and KaVorick WIlliams and Elijah Johnson (2).
Lufkin led 16-10 after a quarter and 39-36 at halftime before the game was tied at 48-48 after three quarters.
Lufkin will host Palestine at 2:45 p.m. Monday.
Central girls win three games at Wells tournament — The Central Lady Bulldogs opened the Wells tournament with a win on Thursday before securing two more wins on Friday.
Presley Slatter scored 18 points to lead the Central Lady Bulldogs to a 63-27 win over the Groveton Lady Indians on Thursday.
Other Central scorers were Brenom Brown (10), Madison Morehouse (9), Preslie Turney (8), Ally Shaver and Alexis Lofton (5) and Kaycie Jo Brown and K.K. Harris (4).
The Lady Bulldogs then took a 37-29 win over Cushing on Friday. Central contributors were Lofton (12 points, rebound, assist), Harris (8 points, 3 rebounds, assist), Slatter (7 points, 2 rebounds 2 assists), Morehouse (5 points, 6 rebounds, 2 assists), Turney (3 points, 3 rebounds, 3 assists), Brenom Brown (2 points, 4 rebounds) and Kaycie Jo Brown (assist, 4 blocks, 4 rebounds).
Central followed with a 47-36 win over Chireno.
Central contributors were Slatter (13 points, 6 rebounds), Brenom Brown (8 points, 13 rebounds, assist), Turney (7 points, 3 rebounds 2 assists), Lofton (6 points, 4 rebounds, assist), Kaycie Jo Brown (4 points, 5 rebounds, assist), Sabrina Weathers (3 points, rebound) and Morehouse (2 points, 2 rebounds, assist).
Central will conclude the Wells tournament today.
Hudson boys 70, Cumberland 54 — Bransen Cathcart scored 15 points as the Hudson Hornets picked up a 70-54 win over Cumberland in non-district basketball action in Hudson Friday night.
Kanaan Holder scored 12 points for Hudson, Teraven Rhodes added 11 and KeKe Ferrell had 10. Other Hudson scorers were Kaleb Myles (7, 5 rebounds), Jaylon Chatman (7), Brandon Carriere (3, 5 rebounds), John Matthews (3) and Collin Pitts (2).
Hudson led 17-10 after a quarter, 34-28 at half and 50-41 after three quarters.
Hudson hosts Central Heights at 11:45 a.m. Monday.
