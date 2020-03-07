The Diboll Lumberjacks insisted they weren’t simply happy to be at the regional tournament. Thanks to big nights from Javaughn Luster and Jorrin Thompson, they’re now one win away from state.
Luster scored 20 points, Thompson had 13 and the No. 22 Lumberjacks used a decisive 16-0 second-half run to take out the Malakoff Tigers in Class 3A Region III semifinal action at Waco Midway High School Friday night.
Diboll survived a huge night from Malakoff’s Clayton Copeland, who scored a game-high 29 points. However, Diboll moved closer to a trip to San Antonio by holding the rest of his teammates to 25 points.
Now all that stands in the path of Diboll’s first trip to state in 15 years are the No. 4 Coldspring Trojans, which took a 76-65 win over the No. 2 Crockett Bulldogs on Friday night. Kudaveon Thergood led Coldspring with 23 points.
If Diboll’s recent playoff run is any indication, it should be a thriller.
Three days after being pushed to the final minute by East Chambers, the ’Jacks and Tigers put on a tight contest for most of the night.
After leading by as many as seven points in the first half, Diboll faced its biggest deficit of the night when Malakoff took a 40-36 advantage in the third quarter.
As it has done throughout the playoffs, Diboll responded right away.
Herbert Gums got a bucket in the lane before Thompson tied it up with two free throws. That proved to be the start of a 16-0 run Malakoff never fully recovered from.
The ’Jacks took the lead for good on another Gums’ basket and led 44-40 after three quarters.
Thompson started the fourth quarter with a layup before Gums got another bucket in the paint and Demaria Cook scored on a putback. Luster’s basket put the ’Jacks on top 52-40 with six minutes remaining.
Diboll held a 56-46 lead with just over two minutes left before Malakoff made one final push. Copeland hit back-to-back baskets that narrowed the margin to 56-52.
Luster hit a free throw before Andreas Garrett made it a one-possession game with a basket.
Fittingly, Luster calmly sank two free throws that put the game away and sent Diboll to the fifth round of the playoffs.
Diboll opened the game with a flurry as Gums and Luster scored on the inside before Thompson knocked down a triple for a seven-point lead.
Behind Copeland, Malakoff worked its way back into the game and trailed 18-16 after the first eight minutes.
Another Copeland basket sent the Tigers into the halftime break with a 29-28 advantage. He finished the first half with 17 points. That lead eventually stretched to four points before Diboll’s key run.
Other Diboll scorers were Cook (9), Gums (8), Daris McMillan (5) and Percy Chavis and Jathen Garcia (2).
Today’s game is set for a 1 p.m. start at Waco Midway High School. The game can be heard at NextPlay.co with Chris Simmons calling play-by-play.
