In the fourth and final installment of a series with Mexican teams, the Lufkin Panthers knew they simply needed to take care of business against the Redskins del Estado de Mexico.
As was the case in each of the past three seasons, it was business as usual as the Panthers jumped out to a 23-point lead in the first eight minutes of the game and coasted from there on their way to a 61-7 win at John Outlaw Memorial Field at Abe Martin Stadium on Friday night.
“I thought everyone stayed locked in for the most part, which isn’t easy to do in that type of situation,” Lufkin head coach Todd Quick said. “They did a pretty good job of not getting sloppy no matter who was out there.”
Jordan Moore did almost all of his damage before halftime on a night in which he finished with 149 yards and two touchdowns on 9-of-12 passing.
His top target was Ja’Lynn Polk, who continued his spectacular season with four catches for 101 yards and a pair of touchdowns with all the damage coming before halftime.
“We got a lot of kids in there tonight, which was a good thing,” Quick said. “In the second half, we really just focused on running no matter who was out there.”
Meanwhile, Lufkin’s defense allowed a 93-yard touchdown on the second play of the game when a defender slipped down in the secondary before shutting down the Redskins the rest of the way.
Outside of that play, the Panthers allowed a total of 71 yards for the night.
“We got lined up right and flew around to the ball,” Quick said. “A lot of times in games like that, things can get really sloppy. We did a good job of avoiding that.”
The opening 1:36 of the game saw a trio of touchdowns with the Redskins scoring on the second play before Lufkin bounced back for two touchdowns in the beginning of the rout.
After the Redskins were called for a penalty and used a timeout before a second play had been run, they were able to take advantage of a Lufkin defender who fell down on a play, opening the door for a 93-yard touchdown pass from Albarran Moreno Evan to Blanco Ruiz Raul Rodrigo.
That lead lasted a total of one play as Christian Reggie matched that with a 93-yard kickoff return for a score that tied the game at 7-7.
It was off to the races for Lufkin against an overmatched Redskins team from there as another special teams play set up the next score.
This time, Darius Murphy blocked a punt, and Jordan Moore scored on a 7-yard touchdown run on the next play that gave the Panthers the lead for good at 14-7.
The Redskins’ next drive led to Lufkin points as the Panthers forced a fumble in the end zone that went for a safety, making it 16-7.
Lufkin was able to put away any doubt early on its following two drives as the Moore-to-Polk connection led to a pair of scores.
The Panthers made it 23-7 when Polk hauled in a 36-yard touchdown.
That lead went to 30-7 as Polk got behind the defense once again, this time taking it for a 44-yard touchdown that extended the margin to 30-7 after a quarter.
Lufkin’s defense set up the next score with Murphy picking off a pass near midfield and taking it deep inside Redskins’ territory.
A.J. Montgomery scored from eight yards out on the following play, making the score 37-7.
Following the Redskins’ second play of the game, Lufkin allowed a total of 21 yards over the final 11:45 of the first half.
Lufkin added three points to its total on the opening drive of the third quarter as Caleb Encarnacion connected on a 30-yard field goal, making it 40-7.
Lufkin’s second special teams touchdown of the night came from Cristian Diaz, who returned a punt 59 yards for a score that made it 47-7 with 6:56 left in the third quarter.
Starting safety and backup QB Tre Odom got in on the scoring action just before the end of the third quarter as he sprinted for a 58-yard touchdown that made it 54-7.
Brendan Taylor scored on a 5-yard touchdown run that made the score 61-7 with 6:13 left in the game.
The Panthers (2-1) will have the week off before opening district action on Sept. 27 at home against Willis.
