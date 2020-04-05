Approaching my 40s, I’ll admit to occasionally turning into that old guy who might make the comment of “back in our day.”
It usually happens during a long conversation with one of my kids, and most of the time it involves some type of talk about the difference in today’s kids compared to ones from years past.
It usually involves some form of how we were able to appreciate things while not complaining quite as much as today’s teenagers.
That was up until the last few weeks.
I remember “back in my day,” when we had a game iced out because of rare dangerous road conditions in January. We spent the next week griping about how we could have easily played the game.
If I’m remembering correctly, it was what should have been an easy win against one of the lesser teams in our district. We’d been robbed of our chance for that easy victory.
And we didn’t mind telling anyone around how unfair it was since the roads seemed fine to us.
Moving ahead 22 years, I found myself on one of the other sides of sports under much harsher circumstances.
After covering several games in the Pete Runnels tournament, I sat at my desk and wondered exactly how I was going to fill a sports section for the next few weeks or months without any sports actually going on.
Eventually I decided it would be a good idea to recognize several of those players — mainly seniors — who were missing out on at least a significant portion of their high school careers.
With the help of our area baseball, softball and soccer coaches and parents, we set up an ongoing list of players we could feature. Those coaches happily help me set up phone interviews since face-to-face ones simply weren’t going to happen.
It seemed like a perfect idea until I remembered it would be impossible to tell most of those stories without at least bringing up the current conditions.
Those seasons were brought to a halt after that weekend of games. A final decision on whether those seasons will finish has been put on hold while the UIL monitors the situation.
So as I got ready for the interviews, I was ready to hear it all.
Complaints. Whining. Bellyaching. Groaning.
Bring it on. If I was in their shoes, I would have been ready to share all my thoughts on losing at least a portion of my senior year.
I wasn’t totally expecting what the majority of these seniors gave me.
A strong dose of perspective.
Here are just a few of the answers I got.
“We’re just going to wait and see how everything works out,” Hudson senior pitcher Sam Belasco said just two days after he pitched against Lufkin. “If it doesn’t, there’s nothing we can do about it.”
“This all feels kind of surreal,” Lufkin senior pitcher Cy Murphy said on the same day. “I mean, when you’re sitting there thinking of how your senior season is going to go, this isn’t really at the top of the list. You just try to stay ready and hope for the best.”
“Honestly I don’t think it’s hit me yet,” Diboll senior third baseman Ashtyn Alvarez said during the first week of the break. “I still think it’s spring break. To be honest, I’d had senioritis before all this hit. Now I’m missing all of it. We’re just going to stay positive.”
“School had been going crazy and everything had been moving so fast this year,” Central senior pitcher Lexi Windsor said. “Then it all just stopped. These girls are all like sisters to me. We’re closer than we’ve ever been. We’ll always have that bond no matter what happens.”
“It’s been killing me to not be out there,” Diboll senior first baseman K.K. Rodriguez said. “You always hear that any game could be your last, but this shows how true it could be. Regardless of what happens, we’ll always have the bond with this group of girls. We know the kind of team we have.”
“The three weeks we got to play went by pretty fast,” Central senior pitcher Dylan Cloonan said. “It’s not easy, but what are you going to do? You just stay as ready as you can with what you have to work with.”
“You kind of set your routine when it gets to this time of year that we’re going to be playing district games every Tuesday and Friday night,” Huntington senior right fielder Lindsay Murphy said. “It’s weird being at the house when you think you should be there. But nothing is going to change the bond we’ve got here.”
“You’ve just got to make the most of it,” Hudson senior infielder Aaron Dickerson said. “I’ve been playing the game probably since I was four. I’m still here hitting the weights as much as I can, throwing with my brother and getting some swings in. I just get the work in and see if they can somehow give us some good news.”
“Everything just clicked, we were all having fun, then it just stopped,” Central centerfielder Johnae Robinson said. “Nobody really thinks there might not be a prom, there might not be a Senior Night or there might not be an end to the season. As a senior, sometimes it was so hard just to go to school. Now I’m missing it.”
I’ll admit it wasn’t exactly the whining and griping I expected to hear from “today’s generation.”
While holding out some type of hope for a season, none of them faulted any decision makers for the decision, which will now push at least into May.
Maybe I should give that a little more consideration the next time I think about uttering the phrase “Back in my day.”
