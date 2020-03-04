HUDSON — Kinley Evans dominated in the pitching circle, Tasha Pierce and Madi Ulrich delivered the big hits at the plate and the Hudson Lady Hornets took advantage of a forgettable night of Lufkin defense on their way to an 11-1 win over the Lady Panthers in non-district action here Tuesday night.
Evans allowed one earned run on four hits while striking out six and walking one in her five innings of work before the game was called due to the run rule.
Holly Cooper also allowed only a single earned run but was hurt by eight Lufkin errors as she allowed 10 unearned runs on five hits and four walks with a strikeout.
Akyshia Cottrell was a one-person highlight film in center field for Lufkin with several spectacular catches that took away would-be Hudson hits. However, the Lady Panthers were hurt by several untimely errors that helped turn the game into a rout.
Pierce delivered a mammoth three-run homer in the fourth inning and Ulrich came through with a bases-clearing triple in the fifth inning that put the 10-run mercy rule into effect.
Hudson got on the board in the first inning when Makayla Burton walked and eventually came around to score on a Pierce sacrifice fly.
Lufkin’s defensive lapses started to prove costly in the third inning when Makayla Foote legged out a grounder on a ball that was overthrown to first. She came around to score on Makayla Burton’s grounduout.
Ulrich then reached on an error and scored on a wild pitch, making it 3-0 after three innings.
Hudson put the game away in the fourth inning, once again with the help of three Lufkin errors. Ulrich reached on an error that allowed Hannah Latham and Foote to score for a 5-0 lead.
That error gave Pierce a chance to put the game away and she took advantage with a no-doubt homer over the left field fence for an 8-0 lead.
Lufkin broke up the shutout in the fifth inning when Natalie Chavez and Laney Currier hit back-to-back singles. Abby Fajardo followed with a sharp shot up the middle fielded by Hudson’s Ulrich. She put her glove on the bag for the force out while Chavez alertly came around to score. However, Fajardo was caught in a rundown, ending the threat with Hudson still holding a seven-run lead.
In a fitting conclusion to the night, Lufkin appeared to be out of the fifth inning before another error kept Hudson’s hopes alive. Burton followed with a single before Ulrich lined a triple that landed just fair down the right field line, clearing the bases and putting the run rule into effect.
Hudson hitters were Pierce (homer, 4 RBIs), Ulrich (triple, single, 3 RBIs), Burton (single, RBI) and Foote (single). Ryleigh Mills, Katelyn Segura, Chavez and Currier each had a single for Lufkin and Fajardo drove in a run.
Hudson (4-4-2) will compete in the Bridge City tournament starting on Thursday. Lufkin (5-9) will play in the West Orange-Stark tournament starting on Thursday.
