Marshall’s Chris Leonard banked in a 3-pointer from near halfcourt at the buzzer as the Mavericks took a thrilling 86-85 win over the Lufkin Panthers in 16-5A action in Marshall Friday night.
With the game tied at 83-83, Lufkin’s Jackson Parks hit a nice basket for Lufkin for a 2-point advantage with four seconds remaining. Marshall called timeout to set up the play that sealed a thrilling finish.
Parks led Lufkin with 22 points, including 19 in the second half. Zay Shankle added 20 points, while Natron Wortham scored 10 points before fouling out.
Other Lufkin scorers were Jordan Moore (8), T.K. Scott (7), Hunter Jones (6) and Christian Mumphery (4).
The buzzer-beater was Leonard’s second of the game as he also finished the first quarter with a long jumper for an 18-16 lead.
Marshall led 46-42 at halftime.
The Mavericks pushed that lead to 7 in the third quarter before Lufkin reeled off 14 unanswered points to gain a 7-point advantage of its own.
Lufkin eventually led 68-63 after three quarters.
With the win, Marshall stayed atop the district race while Lufkin fell to 4-3.
In girls action, the Lady Panthers stayed hot with a 56-32 win over the Marshall Lady Mavericks.
Tori Coleman led Lufkin with 17 points, while Alecia Rivera-Scott had 13.
Aaliyah Menefee had 9, and Courtnee Morgan added 8.
Lufkin remained a game behind Jacksonville in the district race headed into the final five games of the regular season. The Panthers and Lady Panthers will return to action on Tuesday night. The Lady Panthers are set for a 6:15 p.m. start with the Panthers following at 7:30.
