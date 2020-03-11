HUNTINGTON — Huntington’s Kaden Reep kept Hudson hitters off balance most of the night and the Red Devils capitalized on one forgettable inning of Hornets’ defense on the way to a 4-1 win in the District 20-4A opener here Tuesday night.
Reep allowed a first-inning run to the Hornets then held his own until his offense got going. He finished off the Hornets by retiring 11 of the final 13 batters that came to the plate.
For the night, he allowed one earned run on five hits and no walks with four strikeouts.
Hank Warren took the loss for Hudson, allowing four unearned runs on four hits and two walks with nine strikeouts in six innings.
For the first three innings, it looked like the only question for Warren was if Huntington would be able to reach base. He retired the first nine batters that came to the plate, including five via the strikeout.
Reep put the pressure on Warren by leading off the fourth inning with a single up the middle. Cason Young then bunted and Huntington put two runners in scoring position when the throw sailed down the right field line.
Cole Oliver followed with a bunt, and Reep slid in safely after the ball was dropped, knotting the game at 1-1.
Kagan Gentry followed with another bunt, and Young scored after it was ruled the catcher bobbled the ball on the play, giving the Red Devils the 2-1 lead.
Dylan Murphy followed with a bloop RBI single to centerfield, and Hudson’s fourth error of the inning allowed Huntington to score its fourth run.
Reep didn’t give Hudson a chance from there as he retired the side in the sixth inning and only allowed one seventh-inning base runner when Kail Wagoner was grazed by a pitch.
Reep responded by inducing a flyout and striking out the final batter in getting the win.
Before Reep got settled in, Hudson was able to strike for a first-inning run. Aaron Dickerson led off with a single up the middle. He moved to second on a Collin Ross single before taking third when a wild pitch scooted just out of reach of the catcher.
Carson Courtney followed with a sacrifice fly for a 1-0 lead.
The Hornets were able to put runners on base in each of the first five innings, although Reep picked two of them off. That total would have been three if not for a Huntington error after another pickoff move.
Huntington hitters were Reep (2 singles), Murphy (single, RBI) and Oliver (single).
Hudson hitters were Courtney (single, RBI) and Trace Lucas, Remington Roff, Dickerson and Ross (single).
Huntington (4-7, 1-0) will compete in the Little Cypress-Mauriceville tournament starting with a 6 p.m. game against West Orange-Stark on Thursday.
Hudson (6-6, 0-1) will compete in the Pete Runnels Texas Shootout at Morris Frank Park starting at 10 a.m. Thursday against New Caney Porter.
The Hornets close the day by facing Brazoswood at 7 p.m.
Hudson’s JV took a 7-0 win over Huntington. A.J. Harris, Blake Slaga and Brady McDonald combined for the shutout.
Hudson hitters were Slaga (2 hits), Austin Self (double) and Paul Slatter, Carter Burgess and Cade Clifton (single).
Hudson (4-3) hosts its own tournament this weekend.
