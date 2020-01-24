As the high school playoffs quickly approach, the Lufkin Panthers and Lady Panthers basketball teams have put themselves in outstanding position for the postseason while also giving themselves a shot at the District 16-5A titles.
Both teams are a game out of first place in their respective districts. The Panthers stand alone in third place while the Lady Panthers are in the driver’s seat for the district’s second playoff spot.
They’ll each look to take another big step in the right direction as they make the trip to Marshall tonight.
On the boys’ side, Lufkin can put itself in prime position for a district title run with a win over Marshall (20-8, 5-1). The Mavericks entered the week alone in first place but fell 53-51 in Nacogdoches Tuesday night.
That set up a first-place tie with Nacogdoches and Marshall.
The Panthers also have a big game looming on Tuesday when they host Nacogdoches. Wins tonight and Tuesday would give Lufkin at least a share of first place with three weeks left in the regular season.
Lufkin also needs to keep racking up the wins in a tightly packed race as Hallsville and John Tyler are just a game behind the Pack at 3-3, while Pine Tree and Whitehouse check in at 2-4.
The Panthers have overcome a slow start in district that included road losses to Nacogdoches and Pine Tree with two dominating performances.
Lufkin pummeled John Tyler 78-39 a week ago before a decisive 64-45 win over Hallsville.
Possibly the biggest key for the Panthers in those wins was their long-range shooting as they knocked down 21 combined 3-pointers in those contests.
They’ll try to keep up those winning ways on the road where they have lost two of three district games away from Panther Gym.
On the girls’ side, the Lady Panthers look like a lock for the playoffs with three games remaining.
Lufkin currently holds a three-game lead over Whitehouse, John Tyler and Hallsville, teams tied for third place with 4-4 records.
The Lady Panthers are currently a game behind Jacksonville for first place in district.
The Lady Panthers can edge even closer to a playoff spot against a Marshall team it easily defeated in Lufkin earlier this season.
While the offense has been up and down for the Lady Panthers, the defense has been a steady force in their 7-1 start to district.
On Tuesday, Lufkin held Hallsville to a total of 11 field goals while forcing twice as many turnovers in a 45-30 victory. On the offensive side, Aaliyah Menefee led Lufkin with 15 points, and Aniya Cottrell had 11.
Following tonight’s game, Lufkin hosts Nacogdoches and Jacksonville in a pair of games next week. Wins in each of those three games would put Lufkin into at least a first-place tie.
The Lady Panthers will tip off at 6:15 p.m. today, while the Panthers start at 7:30. Both games can be heard on 103.7 FM with Gary Ivins providing the play-by-play.
