MAGNOLIA – The Magnolia Bulldogs waited a full year to get retribution for a heartbreaking loss in Lufkin. The Panthers’ standout safety Jerrin Thompson decided it would be a repeat instead.
After the Bulldogs spent the second half imposing their will on the Lufkin defense, Thompson picked the perfect time to come up with the game-changing play as his interception in the final minutes turned away Magnolia, and the Panthers escaped with a 24-18 victory in a District 8-5A DI clash Friday night.
The game-saving interception came a year after Thompson blocked a punt that gave Lufkin a 41-34 win over Magnolia. In a second half that matched the wildness of that game, it was the Texas-bound star who worked his magic again.
With Magnolia trailing by three points and driving for a potential winning score, Thompson stepped in front of a Travis Moore pass and returned it to the Bulldogs 10. That proved to be the difference in a nailbiting win.
“He’s the type of player who makes plays like that,” Lufkin head coach Todd Quick said. “They had run the same exact set two other times in the same down and distance. He was heady enough to read that and put himself in the perfect position to make that play.”
From there, Lufkin kicked a field goal, and the defense turned away a last-ditch effort to move to 2-0.
In a tale of two halves, the Lufkin defense dominated the first half while the offense carried the load after the break.
However, Lufkin made just enough plays on both sides of the ball in the final minute to come away with the victory.
“We needed that,” Quick said. “That was a dogfight out there. We got better as a football team tonight. That’s what happens when you have to fight a full four quarters.”
While Lufkin’s defense made the plays down the stretch, the Lufkin offense put up another big passing night.
Jordan Moore surpassed 300 yards for the second straight week, finishing with 335 yards and two touchdowns on 25-of-39 passing.
Ja’Lynn Polk had 8 catches for 146 yards, and Christian Reggie had 12 catches for 94 yards and a touchdown. Kelton Wright added four receptions for 94 yards and a score.
Mitch Hall led Magnolia with 181 yards and two touchdowns on 27 carries. That came after he was held to 17 yards on 6 carries in the first half. Moore threw for 98 yards on 7-of-16 passing, while Renfro had 6 receptions for 93 yards.
“We had people fighting their tails off out there tonight,” Quick said. “I was very proud of the kids this week.”
Lufkin spent the first half seemingly on the verge of putting the game away early only to be turned away each time.
The Panthers took the opening drive 59 yards on 13 plays, advancing into the red zone before settling for a Caleb Encarnacion season-long 38-yard field goal that made it 3-0.
On the following drive, Moore hit Polk for a nice 40-yard run and catch that once again put Lufkin deep inside Bulldogs’ territory. However, a 12-play, 87-yard drive ended in another Encarnacion field goal, this time from 25 yards, making the score 6-0 in the final minute of the first quarter.
Lufkin’s offense stalled throughout most of the second quarter with Magnolia’s Jarrett Pleasant intercepting a pass near midfield before the half.
However, the Panthers recorded one final sack on the last play of the second quarter to preserve the 6-0 lead.
In the opening half, Lufkin held Magnolia to a total of 35 yards on 16 plays. That included a trio of three and outs and only one drive that went for three first downs before stalling just inside Panther territory.
Lufkin put up 215 yards in the first half but was hurt by missing out on a pair of red zone opportunities as well as the final interception just before halftime.
In the first half, Moore threw for 153 yards on 13-of-25 passing, Polk caught five passes for 97 yards and Christian Reggie had six receptions for 48 yards.
The second half was a much different story.
Magnolia’s offense didn’t take long to get going as a 28-yard strike from Moore to Renfro set up a 19-yard touchdown run by Mitch Hall. The extra point missed wide right, leaving the score tied at 6-6 with 9:13 left in the third quarter.
That score woke up the Lufkin offense as Polk hauled in a spectacular 32-yard pass on third and 15. That helped set up a 29-yard touchdown pass in which Reggie took a short pass and weaved around the Magnolia defense. The extra point was blocked, leaving Lufkin’s lead at 12-6 with 6:42 left in the third quarter.
Magnolia turned to its power running game once again on the following drive with the Bulldogs keeping it on the ground for all 75 yards on a 9-play drive that ended in a Cedric Harris 3-yard touchdown. Lufkin blocked the extra point, leaving the score at 12-12 with 2:56 left in the third quarter.
Lufkin answered on the following drive with Encarnacion booting a 33-yard field goal that put Lufkin back in the lead at 15-12 with 8:58 left in the game.
Magnolia’s offense continued to steamroll through Lufkin’s defense as Hall scored on a 15-yard run but a two-point conversion failed, leaving the score at 18-15.
It took Lufkin only one offensive play to answer as Moore hit an open Kelton Wright, who sprinted 68 yards for a score, but the extra point was off the mark, leaving Lufkin with a 21-18 lead with 5:11 left.
Lufkin’s defense finally got the stop it was looking for on the following possession as Thompson picked off a pass and returned it to the Magnolia 10.
The Panthers left the door open for Magnolia as it settled for a 23-yard Encarnacion field goal that made it 24-18.
From there, Magnolia drove the ball near midfield before a deep fourth-down pass fell incomplete, allowing Lufkin to run out the clock and finally secure the win.
The Panthers (4-1, 2-0) will return to action on Friday when they host College Station. Magnolia fell to 3-2 on the season and 1-1 in district with the loss.
