Playing under a constant rain, the Lufkin Panthers were looking for any way to get back in the win column following their first loss of the season Friday night.
Thanks to Luis Flores and a dominating defensive performance, they found a way to get it done by picking up a 1-0 win over the Pine Tree Pirates on John Outlaw Memorial Field at Abe Martin Stadium Tuesday night.
Flores scored just before halftime and the Panthers made that hold up in improving to 12-1-3 on the season.
“A win’s a win,” Lufkin head coach David McPherson said. “After the frustration of Friday, getting one back makes you feel better. It’s not as pretty as you’d like, but we’ll take it.”
With the teams playing on the wet turf, Lufkin controlled much of the action despite being able to score only one goal.
With 5:48 left in the first half, the Panthers drew a foul from 25 yards out. Flores drilled a shot into the left corner of the net for the 1-0 lead. The goal was Flores’ 21st of the season and his 11th in six district games.
“He’s the one you want kicking it when the game’s on the line,” McPherson said.
After Lufkin dominated possession in the first half, the Panthers’ defense turned away all opportunities in the second half for their first shutout since a 5-0 win over Marshall on Feb. 4.
“The defense getting the shutout is huge,” McPherson said. “At this level, getting a shutout is an impressive thing to do.”
Lufkin improved to 4-1-1 in 16-5A, which leaves it among the district leaders. Next up for the Panthers is a road trip to Jacksonville against an Indians team that knocked them from the playoffs one season ago.
“We created several opportunities for ourselves but couldn’t convert them,” McPherson said. “That’s something we’re just going to have to get better at, especially with the teams we play in our district.”
