Natron Wortham scored 12 points as the Lufkin Panthers held off the hard-charging Hardin-Jefferson Hawks down the stretch on their way to a 52-49 win in non-district action at Panther Gym Friday night.
Lufkin saw a double-digit lead evaporate before answering with the big plays late on the way to its 13th win in 17 games.
Zay Shankle put in 10 points for Lufkin, which had eight of its nine players get in the scoring column before the break.
Justin Porter and R.J. Sears led Hardin-Jefferson with 10 points.
Midway through the third quarter, Lufkin appeared to be coasting in for a win as a Hunter Jones jumper capped an 8-0 run that gave the Panthers their biggest lead at 39-27.
However, Lufkin went cold from there by only connecting on two field goal in the final 13 minutes. The Hawks took advantage with the next 12 points. Trevon White capped the run with a free throw and a pair of layups to tie it up at 39.
Jordan Moore slowed the momentum by hitting a trey that put the Panthers on top 42-39 after three quarters.
The Hawks finally took their first lead since 3-0 when Porter hit a layup for a 44-43 advantage with 3:51 left in the game.
Lufkin’s Elijah Johnson immediately answered with a trey before Hardin-Jefferson’s Porter tied it with a runner.
Shankle responded with four straight clutch free throws that made it 50-46 with 42 seconds left.
Not going away easily, Hardin-Jefferson’s Jayston Davis hit a corner 3 that made it 50-49.
Moore then hit one of two free throws before Christian Reggie came up with a key steal and free throw that made it 52-49. He missed the second free throw, but Lufkin came away with the rebound and dribbled out the clock to secure the win.
Playing its final game before the Christmas break, Lufkin came out on fire. After the Hawks’ Davis hit a long three, Lufkin answered with a 15-2 run.
Shankle started the run with a triple, KaVorick Williams made a layup and Moore had a steal and a layup for a 7-3 lead.
Wortham followed with two free throws and a layup before Hardin-Jefferson broke the run of 10 straight points with a Sears’ drive.
Wortham came back with the next two buckets for Lufkin, giving the Panthers their first double-digit lead at 15-5.
The Hawks answered with an 8-0 run of their own with Baxter Wirth’s basket off the glass trimming the margin to 15-13. Lufkin eventually led 20-17 after the first quarter.
The Panthers maintained their lead in the second quarter with Shankle’s 3-point play giving them a 33-27 edge at half.
That lead grew out to 12 on a pair of Wortham baskets and a Jones’ jumper before Hardin-Jefferson surged back into the game.
Other Lufkin scorers were Johnson (8), Moore and Reggie (6), Jones (5), T.K. Scott (3) and Williams (2).
Lufkin will have a brief Christmas break before returning to action in the New Caney tournament Dec. 27.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.