DIBOLL — Tyveon Williams had a pair of scores, Dylan Maskunas threw for two more and the Lumberjacks’ defense held the Tigers to just 28 yards of offense on the night as Diboll capped off its 10-0 regular season with a 34-0 win over the Trinity Tigers here Friday night.
A helicopter flew onto the 50-yard-line before the game to bring the game ball. After the first half, the only thing flying was a running clock as Diboll took care of business early against an overmatched Tigers squad.
Daris McMillan kicked off the scoring with just over five minutes left in the first quarter on a 2-yard run followed by an Adrian Garcia kick to make it 7-0 Diboll.
Maskunas hooked up with Jorrin Thompson on a 35-yard TD pass with 11 seconds left in the first to increase the Lumberjacks’ lead to 14-0.
Williams hauled in a 42-yard interception return early in the second quarter to make it 21-0, and Maskunas connected with Chris Teal on a 6-yard pass midway through the quarter, followed by a blocked kick, to up the lead to 27-0.
Williams’ 41-yard run with 4:32 to go in the first half closed out the scoring on the night to give Diboll a 34-0 lead they would hold on to for the win.
The Lumberjacks’ defense held Trinity to just one late first down, while Williams had four carries for 76 yards and McMillan rushed the ball six times for 36 yards.
Diboll (10-0, 6-0) will open the playoffs at 7 p.m. Thursday at Woodville High School when it takes on Buna.
