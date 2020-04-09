On any given spring night over the past few years, fans could see exactly what Tasha Pierce and Hanna Allen have meant to the Hudson Lady Hornets’ softball team.
From her first base position, Pierce brings a power to the plate not usually seen at the high school level. Across the diamond, Allen has speed to burn while sporting a bat that has come up with a plethora of clutch hits.
The skill on the field is apparent. But even after making memories for a talented Hudson squad, their friendship is what stands out to them as they approach the end of their high school careers.
“We started being really close friends during our freshman year,” Pierce said. “It was just something about our personalities that really clicked.”
Since then, they’re often the first to greet each other after a big hit or a big defensive play. When they leave the field, they are nearly inseparable.
“We do everything together,” Allen said.
Doing everything together isn’t simply limited to high school. Starting next season, both players will continue their playing careers at Northeast Texas in Mount Pleasant.
Allen officially signed her letter in November. Pierce recently made her commitment and plans to have her official signing ceremony when students are allowed at school.
It seems to be the only fitting conclusion for two softball players who have shared the corners of the infield for the better part of four seasons.
“When she signed with Northeast, I told her she might never see me again,” Pierce joked. “I honestly wasn’t sure where I was going for awhile.”
Now that those collegiate decisions are out of the way, they know they’ll be sharing the same field once again next season.
On the field, they’ll be teammates again. Off the field, this time they’ll be roommates.
“I always wanted to go to college together,” Allen said. “I thought we weren’t going to be able to, so I’m just glad it all worked out.”
The high school careers of Allen and Pierce have been filled with memorable moments. They both remember an extra-inning walk-off win over Tarkington along with several playoff and district victories.
But the memories that stand out just as much are the moments fans might not even remember.
“We’re in a game we’re winning by a lot and they hit one to third to Hanna,” Pierce said. “She stops it and chunks it so high, I’ve got to jump like a star just to catch it. Then I threw it to her and she had to jump like a star just to catch that one too.
“We’ve probably made throws we’ve made a thousand times. We’re just out right there in the middle of the field trying not to laugh.”
Those bits of comedy show the friendship they have. Their growth on the field has made them into not only good high school players but also ones that contribute at the collegiate level.
“It’s gotten easier since my freshman year,” Allen said. “I’d really get down on myself that first year or so on varsity. Now as a senior, I know I’ve got to be a leader and set an example, so I have to try to stay positive.”
Despite their prowess on the softball field, both players are multi-dimensional both in the classroom and in the athletic spectrum.
Allen is a part of the Hudson cheer team, while Pierce was named to the high school all-star showcase in basketball following her senior year. That game was eventually canceled due to COVID-19.
Now, they’re in a holding pattern waiting to see if their next game will come while their teammates at Hudson or at Northeast Texas.
Either way, they’ll have enough memories to last a lifetime with the promise of adding even more in the future.
“I’ve loved every minute of it,” Allen said. “From the teammates, to the coaches to everyone else, it’s been a great time. I don’t think either of us would trade any of it.”
