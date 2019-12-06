The Lufkin Lady Panthers opened the Hudson Invitational with a pair of lopsided wins on Thursday.
In the opener, Brookelyn Fowler scored 11 points to lead Lufkin to a 46-13 win over the Diboll Lady Jacks.
Mallory Patel added 8 points for Hudson, and Tori Coleman had 5.
In the second game, Aaliyah Menefee poured in 26 points to lead Lufkin to a 63-25 win over Livingston.
Alecia Rivera-Scott added 12 points and Mallory Patel had 7.
Also in girls action Thursday night, Hudson took a 58-35 win over Diboll.
Lufkin continues the Hudson tournament at 10:50 this morning when it faces Lovelady in the Hornet Gym.
In boys action Thursday, Hudson closed the day with a 68-56 win over the Diboll Lumberjacks.
Earlier in the day, Hudson took a 53-46 win over Whitehouse, and Diboll posted a 57-47 win over Whitehouse.
■ Lufkin boys 55, Beaumont West Brook 54 — The Lufkin Panthers opened the 2019 Nederland Bulldog/YMBL Classic with a 55-54 win over the Beaumont West Brook Bruins on Thursday night.
Lufkin scorers were Christian Reggie (11), Natron Wortham and Jackson Parks (10), Jordan Moore and Zay Shankle (8), T.K. Scott (7) and Elijah Johnson (3).
The game was tied 18-18 after a quarter, and Lufkin led 31-24 at halftime and 41-38 after three quarters.
Lufkin continues the tournament at noon today against Bridge City. The Panthers also play Vidor at 7:30 tonight.
■ Central girls win two games in Cushing tournament — The Central Lady Bulldogs opened the Cushing tournament with a pair of lopsided wins over Onalaska and Garrison on Thursday.
Central opened the day with a 66-26 win over Onalaska.
Central scorers were Presley Slatter (12, 6 rebounds, 2 assists), Kayci Jo Brown (12, 7 rebounds, assist), Preslie Turney (12, 2 rebounds, 2 assists), K.K. Harris (12, 4 rebounds, assist), Alexis Lofton (7, 4 rebounds, 7 assists), Sabrina Weathers (6, 3 rebounds) and Madison Morehouse (5, 8 rebounds, 8 assists).
Central followed with a 61-19 win over Garrison.
Central scorers were Turney (21, 4 rebounds, assist), Lofton (17, 3 rebounds, 2 assists), Slatter (15), Weathers (4, 2 rebounds, assist), Harris (2, 4 rebounds, 3 assists) and Brown (2, 4 rebounds, assist).
Central will continue the Cushing tournament today.
