The Lufkin Lady Panthers used another standout defensive performance to roll to a 53-24 win over the Marshall Lady Mavericks in District 16-5A action at Panther Gym Friday night.
With the win, Lufkin capped a perfect first week of district play following Tuesday’s narrow win over Hallsville on the road.
The Lady Panthers (11-6, 2-0) will take a quick break before returning to action on Thursday at the Aggieland Invitational. Lufkin resumes district action in Nacogdoches Jan. 3.
PCA Lady Wolves 58, Diboll 46 — Zoey Kelley erupted for 28 points at home Friday night as the Pineywoods Community Academy Lady Wolves rallied from 7 down at halftime to take a 58-46 win over Diboll in District 21-3A action.
Kelley hit a 3 and had 8 points in the third quarter, Bella Stanley hit a pair of 3’s in the quarter, Mercedes Winn had 5 points and Aspynn Walker had 3 as the Lady Wolves used a strong full court press to outscore the Lady Jacks 22-3 in the third to go up 40-28.
PCA led by as many as 19 in the fourth and held on for a 12-point win.
Stanley had 10 points for the Lady Wolves, Winn had 7, Walker and Trenity Johnson had 5 each and Ireland Harrell had 3.
PCA (10-6, 1-1) will be in action next on Jan. 3 at Central Heights.
Hudson boys 59, Woodville 49 — Kanaan Holder paced a balanced Hudson scoring effort with 10 points as the Hornets took a 59-49 win over Woodville on Friday night.
Other Hudson scorers were Teraven Rhodes (9), Keilohn Ferrell (8), Bransen Cathcart and Bryce Cardova (6), Kaleb Myles (5), Brandon Carriere and Xaniel Alderman (4), Chase Driscoll (3) and Jaylon Chatman and Colllin Pitts (2).
Hudson (16-1) will host Gary at noon on Dec. 28.
Central girls 64, Hemphill 47 — Preslie Turney had 15 points, 3 rebounds and 6 assists as the Central Lady Bulldogs rolled to a 64-47 win in District 21-3Aaction Friday night.
Other Central scorers were K.K. Harris (10, rebound, 2 assists), Kaycie Jo Brown (9, 10 rebounds, assist), Allison Shaver (8, 4 rebounds), Presley Slatter (8, rebound, 3 assists), Madison Morehouse (7, 7 rebounds, 3 assists), Alexis Lofton (7, 3 rebounds, 4 assists) and Sabrina Weathers (9 rebounds, 2 assists).
Central will compete in the Tenaha tournament starting on Thursday.
