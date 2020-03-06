It’s already been quite a ride for the Diboll Lumberjacks.
After wrapping up the district title on Senior Night, the ’Jacks haven’t skipped a beat.
Diboll opened the playoffs with a 69-51 win over Hitchcock in a game in which it pulled away late before using its defense to spark a 55-44 win.
The intensity went up several notches on Tuesday when it trailed in the final minutes of an eventual 65-62 win over East Chambers.
That road has led them to the regional tournament for the first time in 15 years. While that is quite an accomplishment, the ’Jacks insist they aren’t just happy to be there.
“To make it to regionals is a big deal both for the program and for me,” Diboll head coach James Davis said after Tuesday’s win. “No matter what, I’m proud of these guys. But we’re not finished yet.”
Davis, a Lufkin High School graduate who once teamed up with Dez Bryant as starters on the Panthers’ receiving corps, is in his fourth season as the Lumberjacks’ head coach.
He has led the ’Jacks to the playoffs in each year of leading the program. This is his deepest playoff run.
He said the run is made even more special since this is the first senior class he has had throughout their high school careers.
“I’ve had these guys since they were freshmen,” Davis said. “I’m very excited for them to see the growth they’ve had since they’ve been here. We’re going to go out there this weekend and see if we can get a couple more.”
Diboll appears to be playing its best basketball at the right time as it has won 18 of its last 20 games. One of those losses was a 76-66 double-overtime loss to Central Heights on Feb. 11. The ’Jacks responded by clinching the district title three days later.
The other setback was a 65-57 loss to Atlanta in a playoff warmup game.
“We’ve had to overcome some adversity to get here, and I’m sure we’re going to see more of it (tonight),” Davis said. “It’s not going to be easy, and at this point of the year, it shouldn’t be. But we’ll be ready.”
No. 22 Diboll will open the regional tournament at 7:30 tonight against No. 15 Malakoff. The Tigers have won 17 straight games as well as 20 of its last 21 contests.
Tonight’s game will be the second game of the doubleheader with No. 2 Crockett facing No. 4 Coldspring at 6 p.m.
The winners will advance to the regional final at 1 p.m. Saturday.
All games will be played at Waco Midway High School, which is at 8200 Mars Drive, Waco, Texas, 76712.
Ticket prices for tonight’s games are $10 for adults and $5 for students. One ticket is good for admission for both games.
In addition, Diboll ISD is releasing classes at 1 p.m. today to allow their fans to travel to the event.
