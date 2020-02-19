In terms of playoff positioning, Tuesday’s regular-season finale featured a Marshall Mavericks team fighting for an outright district title, while the Lufkin Panthers were playing for nothing more than pride and momentum.
Pride won out as the Panthers spoiled the night for the Mavericks while sending their own seniors out in style in a 61-57 victory in District 16-5A action at Panther Gym.
Lufkin’s seniors ruled their own night as Zay Shankle scored 17 points, Jackson Parks had 15 and Natron Wortham had 10 in giving the Panthers their sixth straight win to close the regular season.
In the process, they forced Marshall to share the district crown with Nacogdoches, which was a 54-51 winner over Pine Tree. The Dragons also earned the district’s top seed due to district tiebreakers.
Lufkin will enter the playoffs riding some serious momentum after a game it led nearly wire to wire.
After leading by as many as 16 points, Marshall made one final fourth-quarter surge on an 8-0 run that was spurred by six points from Lyrik Rawls, who finished with a game-high 22 points, pushing the lead down to 56-52.
Lufkin’s Jordan Moore answered with a pair of clutch free throws before Jayson Tuck knocked down a 3-pointer that made it a one-possession game with 53 seconds remaining.
Shankle made sure his Senior Night ended in a victory as he sank three clutch free throws in the final minute that ended Marshall’s last hopes. It also avenged an earlier loss in Marshall in which the Mavericks won on a buzzer-beater just in front of midcourt.
For much of Tuesday’s game, it didn’t look like Marshall would have a chance of pulling off another miracle.
An early 9-0 run by Lufkin that included baskets from DaMarquise Garner, T.K. Scott, Wortham and Parks put the Panthers on top 21-10.
Marshall responded with a 6-0 run and eventually cut that margin to 26-22 on a Dominique Williams’ putback.
Lufkin closed the quarter on a flurry with Moore nailing a trey before Elijah Johnson hit a jumper. Moore delivered a layup in the last second of the half for a 33-24 advantage.
That lead grew to 46-30 midway through the third quarter on a 12-2 run keyed by six points from Parks.
The Panthers eventually led 49-37 after three quarters.
Lufkin brought that lead back up to double digits in the fourth quarter when Shankle knocked down his second 3-pointer of the half, making the score 56-44. Another Shankle jumper brought the lead back up to 12 before Marshall’s final run.
Other Lufkin scorers were Moore (9), Scott (4) and KaVorick Williams, Johnson and Garner (2).
Lufkin will open the playoffs next week with an opponent to be decided.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.