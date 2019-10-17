The usual football player’s dream would be scoring the game-winning touchdown or making a game-deciding interception.
Lufkin offensive lineman J’Quaylon Taylor admits he isn’t the usual football player. He’s the one dreaming of making the key block for that game-winning score.
Such is the life of a player doing one of the most thankless jobs in sports.
“It’s cool to me because I don’t care about the spotlight,” Taylor said. “I don’t mind those guys getting the attention. We’ll celebrate with each other when they score.”
Taylor may not get the spotlight, but that doesn’t make his job any less important.
When Jordan Moore has a 300-yard game, the offensive line knows they have to keep their quarterback upright. When Lufkin’s running game took over the game this past Friday night, it was Taylor and the offensive line doing the dirty work to help grind out a win.
“All that matters for us is us giving those guys time to do what they do,” Taylor said. “I know I’ve got to keep my head up and block on every play. When that’s over, it’s time for the next one.”
As improved as Taylor has been, he isn’t the prototypical left tackle for the Panthers. Even with a ton of work in the weight room, he’s still undersized seemingly every Friday night.
That won’t keep him from stepping up to any challenge in his path.
“It starts with going hard every day in practice,” Taylor said. “It’s tougher to be an undersized guy there, but the only way you get through that is with hard work and practice.”
The Panthers admit the offensive line has been a work in progress throughout the season. After having some key departures, the Panthers have rotated their line throughout the year.
That work started to pay off in the fourth quarter of Friday’s 31-21 win over College Station. In that game, Lufkin led 17-14 early in the fourth quarter.
That’s when the offense took over with a major assist from the offensive line. In two scoring drives, the Panthers gained 141 yards on 15 plays with a majority of the damage coming on the ground.
“Those are the kinds of games you wait for,” Taylor said. “That feels good to be able to finish off a game like that.”
Taylor entered this season working in a new position after spending last season at guard. He made the move to left tackle thanks to an offseason of hard work.
Once the season started, Taylor was ready to make his presence felt.
“He had a great offseason,” Lufkin head coach Quick said. “He’s worked hard in the weight room to change his body. He puts a lot of time in the video room. He’s a very smart player that’s not going to get fooled.”
Taylor is also following in some big footsteps as current New Orleans Saints center Erik McCoy spent his time as a Panther at the tackle position. For now, he is simply focused on becoming the best Panther he can be.
“I’ve learned a lot playing here in Lufkin,” Taylor said. “It’s helped make me the player I am. Now we want to see how far we can take it.”
