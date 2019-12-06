NACOGDOCHES — Jayden Hicks was the deciding factor in the chase for the district title, when his five touchdowns helped San Augustine to a 66-39 win over Groveton on Oct. 18. And Hicks was the deciding factor again in the Class 3A DI state quarterfinal matchup Friday night, as his four touchdown runs and two TD passes lifted the Wolves to a 48-28 win at Homer Bryce Stadium.
The Indians made it a ballgame, leading until late in the second quarter, but an injury to running back Trenton Torregrossa that kept him off the field for the second half was more than Groveton could overcome.
The Indians kicked off the scoring with just over 10 minutes to go in the first quarter on a Torregrossa 2-yard run followed by a Torregrossa kick to put them on top 7-0.
San Augustine responded less than 3 minutes later on a 42-yard Hicks punt return. The 2-point conversion run failed, making the score 7-6 Indians.
An interception that was ran back to the 7-yard-line set up Malachi Stewart’s 7-yard run with a little over 4 minutes in the quarter to extend the Indians’ lead to 14-6.
But a Kevorian Barnes 3-yard run with 1:17 to go in the first narrowed the gap for the Wolves. The kick was no good, however, leaving the score at 14-12 Groveton.
Torregrossa got the Indians back on the board with 5:39 to go in the second on a 7-yard touchdown run. The kick was no good, making it 20-12 Groveton.
But a Hicks 4-yard run with 2:35 to go in the half and a Hicks 85-yard interception return with no time remaining, both followed by 2-point conversion runs from Hicks, put the Wolves on top 28-20.
Hicks scored again with just under 11 minutes to go in the third when he hooked up with Del’Marquis Barnes on a 7-yard pass to extend the lead to 34-20.
Cade Steubing got Groveton back on the board with 4:28 to go in the quarter on a 5-yard run followed by a 2-point conversion pass from Steubing to Dylan Wells to make it 34-28 Wolves.
But San Augustine would score two more times on a Hicks 7-yard run with a little over 2 minutes to go in the third and a Hicks 35-yard pass to Ja’Varius Miller with 6:33 to go in the fourth to bring the final to 48-28 Wolves.
Notables for Groveton were Stewart, with 21 rushes for 88 yards; Steubing, who was 9-for-24 passing for 100 yards with two interceptions; and Wells, who had four catches for 41 yards.
Leading the way for San Augustine were Kavorian Barnes, with 15 carries for 81 yards; Hicks, who was 6-for-9 passing for 122 yards with two interceptions; and De’Marquis Barnes, with three catches for 42 yards.
San Augustine advances to the state semifinals next week where it will take on Refugio with a date, time and site to be determined.
