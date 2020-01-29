HUDSON — The Huntington Devilettes played a near-flawless game of ball control, and the Hudson Hornets got off to an explosive first-quarter start in Tuesday’s basketball doubleheader at Hornet Gymnasium in Hudson.
The Devilettes built a big lead and played keep-away late, eventually taking a 44-18 win over the Lady Hornets. Mackenzie Hale scored a game-high 18 points to lead Huntington to the win. Bailee Newton led Hudson with 13 points.
In the boys’ game, the Hornets erupted early and raced out to a 19-0 lead in the first five minutes, eventually leading 23-8 by the end of the period on their way to an 81-60 win.
Teraven Rhodes scored five of his game-high 27 points in the period, as Hudson simply swarmed the Red Devils defensively and converted several buckets in transition to put Huntington in a deep hole to start the game.
The Devils regrouped in the second quarter, outscoring the Hornets 20-10. Logan Evans poured in 14 of his 27 points over those eight minutes, and Mark Turner’s putback at the halftime buzzer brought Huntington to within five points at 33-28.
That was as close as the Devils would get, with the Hornets getting off to another quick start coming out of the half-time locker room. Rhodes scored on consecutive possessions, including a crowd-raising dunk, and Hudson put together a quick 12-2 run to put the game out of reach.
Keke Ferrell and Bronsen Cathcart scored 11 points each for the Hornets. Kanaan Holder added nine more in the win. Huntington’s Ian Taylor finished with nine points. Teammate Turner added eight.
The Lady Hornets and Hornets will travel to Carthage on Friday for a 5:45 p.m. start.
Huntington’s teams will travel to Center on Friday. The girls will tip off at 5:45 p.m.
