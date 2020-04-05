Central’s Brenom Brown earned Newcomer of the Year honors while several other area players were honored on the 21-3A All-District Team, which was recently announced.
In her first season for Central, Brown’s inside game was one of the keys in helping the Lady Bulldogs back to the postseason.
She had plenty of help from the rest of her team as three other Central players were named to the first-team squad.
Presley Slatter, Preslie Turney and Alexis Lofton were each first-team picks.
In addition, Diboll’s Asia Collins made the first-team squad along with Pineywoods Community Academy’s Bella Stanley.
Madison Morehouse and Kayce Brown were each named to the second-team for the Lady Bulldogs.
Pineywoods Community Academy’s Zoey Kelly was also named to the team along with Diboll’s Ja’dah Bussey.
Woodville, which advanced to the Class 3A state championship game, dominated the district’s top superlative honors.
Jordyn Beaty was named MVP, Jayda Argumon was Offensive MVP and Telia Jackson was Defensive MVP.
Central Heights took the other superlative honors with Na’Kalyn Wells being named Freshman of the Year and Danielle Templeton earning Coach of the Year honors.
Other first-team picks were Central Heights’ Anna Huddleston, Hemphill’s Chloe White and Mya Wilkerson, Newton’s Natayshia Brown and Woodville’s Kayla Merchant and Shannon Whitehead.
Other second-team selections were Corrigan-Camden’s LaDeja Daniels, Hemphill’s DeDe Richards, Central Heights’ Brynley Thomas and Halle Carden, Hemphill’s Elle Goodwin and Woodville’s Keilaya Rigsby and Alexis Rigsby. Honorable-mention selections went to Pineywoods Community Academy’s Meredes Winn, Trenity Johnson, Paytrion Hunt-Murphy, Aspynn Walker and Ireland Harrell, Diboll’s Sy’Ria Garcia, Maliyah Phipps and A’leiyah Rayson, Central’s K.K. Harris, Allison Shaver and Sabrina Weathers, Corrigan-Camden’s Monica Cooper and Essence Sanders, Central Heights’ Ellie Davis, Hannah Shuggart, A.J. Johnson and Emily Durham, Hemphill’s Autumn Griffin, Aaliyah McFarland and Dashia Richards, Woodville’s Makenzi Robinson, Jayde Bettes and Amelia Coatney and Newton’s Shakeira Lewis, Chasity Fowler and Larayah Woods.
