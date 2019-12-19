DIBOLL — A knee injury all-to-often is enough to derail any athlete’s potential career plans.
For Diboll’s Herbert Gums, there was no derailment. His injury simply placed him on a different track.
Gums, who began his Lumberjack career as a running back, moved to defensive end after a growth spurt coincided with his rehabilitation. After missing most of his junior season, Gums came on strong in his senior campaign — enough to earn the attention of collegiate scouts nationwide.
On Wednesday, Gums cemented his decision by signing his letter of intent to join Boise State University and the NCAA’s Mountain West Conference. Gums becomes the first Lumberjack to sign a Division I offer since Jermichael Finley in 2005.
“I’m excited,” Gums said. “I’m ready to get on that blue field. I made a visit, they showed me around and the players told me good things about the coaches.”
Gums earned All-District and District MVP honors in 2019. If those college recruiters had never seen him play a down, his stats alone would have been enough to spark a trip to Diboll: Gums finished 2019 with 32 tackles, including 21 tackles for losses; 29 assisted tackles; 12 sacks; 23 quarterback pressures; and two recovered fumbles.
He also managed two receptions for 38 yards and a touchdown.
For his career, Gums piled up 167 total tackles, including 22 sacks.
All that after rushing for more than 1,000 yards and eight touchdowns as a freshman.
In addition, Gums will play in the All-American Bowl in Miami on Jan. 4.
Diboll head coach Blake Morrison said Gums’ situation reminds him of NFL Hall of Famer Warren Sapp, who began his football career as a running back, moved to tight end and finally settled in as an All-Pro defensive lineman.
“When Herbert suffered that injury, we knew he’d gain some weight just because of how slow the process went,” Morrison said. “At first, all the recruiters were talking about him as a linebacker. Then, he got bigger and kept developing, and we moved him to defensive end. The bigger he got, the closer he got to the football.
“You never know how God’s going to create a body or what He’s going to do.”
