Hudson catcher Ben Penn spent the better part of two years showing it wasn’t a good idea to test his cannon of an arm.
When he was finally able to take the field a few weeks into his senior season, he didn’t mind giving his competition a little reminder.
In the top of the first inning of his season debut, a New Caney Porter runner took off from first base, giving an early test to the Hornets’ backstop. Penn delivered a bullet of a throw that easily caught the runner stealing.
Then with the Hornets clinging to a two-run lead in the seventh inning, the Spartans once again tried to push the envelope. Penn delivered the knockout punch when his throw easily beat the runner, ending the game and giving the Hornets their first win at the Pete Runnels tournament.
“That felt great,” Penn said. “I hadn’t done throw downs all year in a game, so to be able to do that let me know I’m back. I’d played with and against the last kid I threw out in summer ball before so he was I thought he might test me. I didn’t want him to get away with it.”
Those types of throws would be perfect on any normal day. Considering they were done while recovering from a hamstring injury made it that much sweeter.
Penn pulled his hamstring in a season-opening scrimmage, an injury that kept him out of action through the first two and a half weeks of the season.
He elected to return to the field in order to work his way back into the lineup for the remainder of district action. After helping Hudson to that win, he threw out another runner in Hudson’s 2-1 win over Lufkin in the final game before the season was eventually canceled.
“He was coming back from an injury so those games at the Pete Runnels tournament were his first ones,” Hudson head coach Glen Kimble said. “He quickly showed how he can change a game with his glove and bat.”
While it was quite a debut to his senior year, it certainly wasn’t a surprise to anyone that had paid attention to his baseball career.
In his sophomore season, he was named the district’s Newcomer of the Year. As a junior, he earned Defensive Player of the Year.
His goals were set even higher this season.
“My goal was to be the district MVP,” Penn said. “I’d put a lot of work into being a better hitter and that seemed like it was really coming along. I thought if I could put it all together, then being a district MVP was a goal I could accomplish.”
Those may seem like lofty aspirations for what is always a tough district, but it certainly was within his grasp. In fact, Kimble pointed out exactly what he thought of his senior catcher.
“Ben’s transformation into what I consider the best catcher in 4A baseball was amazing,” Kimble said. “He did it through many hours of hard work and with the help of Coach (Wade) Fitzgerald. Following in the footsteps of Kyle Lovelace isn’t easy, but Ben was able to do it.”
Lovelace was a former Hudson catcher who earned the Defensive MVP and District MVP on two separate occasions. He moved on to the University of Houston where he became one of the best defensive catchers in the nation.
Once Lovelace graduated from Hudson, Penn made a seamless transition that has led to quite a career.
“When I was a freshman, Kyle was there when we were doing catching drills,” Penn said. “I was around him a lot, and I learned so much just from watching him. And Coach Fitz has always been there for me.
‘He’s pushed me to be the best catcher I can be. I’ve had a lot of people help me along the way, from Chris McClendon at Bases Loaded to Coach Kimble to Coach (Tanner) Hines. Those are all guys that aren’t only great coaches, but they know what it takes to compete at the collegiate level. I can’t say how much they’ve all helped me.”
With his improvement behind the plate, he’s noticed some of the work is taken care of even before he steps behind the plate.
When district arrives, opponents usually have the scouting report on not testing Penn, who said he would prefer the challenge.
“I’ve noticed I don’t get tested nearly as much as I did when I was a sophomore,” Penn said. “When I was a junior, a lot less people ran on me. They tried in the few games I got to play this year, probably because of my injury. But my mentality is I’m going to give 100% all the time. If somebody runs on me, I’m going to do my best throw them out. I like the challenge.”
Even though his senior season was cut short, Penn’s baseball career is far from over. Prior to the start of the season, he signed a letter of intent to play for Jeff Livin and the Angelina College Roadrunners.
He is expecting to get the opportunity to compete for playing time quickly in his freshman year. He is also looking forward to working with Angelina assistant coach Michael Barash, a former Texas A&M standout.
“I’ve dreamed all my life about playing baseball in college,” Penn Said. “It’s going to be a dream come true. I’ve known Coach (Jeff) Livin for awhile and Coach Barash was a great catcher at Texas A&M then played in the minors after that. I’m ready to learn from them.”
For now, Penn is making the most of a tough situation that brought his high school career to an end months earlier than he expected.
Once he gets his chance to step on the field, he’ll be doing it at the next level. If history has shown anything, he’ll be ready.
“Signing with AC makes all this a little bit easier just because I know I’ll get to keep on playing,” Penn said. “I’ve been able to hit in the cages, just to kind of keep on going. It may be awhile, but I’ll be ready.”
