Tatum Liles has seen it all for the Lufkin Lady Panthers.
Liles has been a starter for two playoff teams at the 6A level and was also a part of the first team to beat The Woodlands, the perennial powerhouse from Lufkin’s old district.
She emerged as a leader while becoming first-team all-district player as a junior after being a second-teamer as a sophomore.
So as her senior year wraps up, Liles would have plenty of reason to brag about her accomplishments. Instead the first thing she mentions is helping others.
“I love the energy of Lufkin sports,” Liles said, “but I would say my favorite part of my senior year is just being a leader. I’ve gotten the chance to show some of the younger kids what this is all about.”
Liles is in her fourth year as a letterman for the Lady Panthers. As she heads off to Texas State University in San Marcos to study psychology, she knows this will be her last year of competitive softball.
Liles is the team’s first baseman and provides a steady influence both with her bat and her glove. According to her head coach Ashley Martin, her obvious skill isn’t the only way she benefits the team.
“Her skills at first base and at the plate are only overshadowed by her good character and great attitude,” Martin said.
The offseason leading up to her senior season hasn’t been the easiest one for Liles, although it has put an even bigger focus on her influence. While competing for her select team in a summer tournament, Liles tore her ACL.
Since then, she has been pushing through her rehabilitation in order to finish her senior year on the field.
“The rehab was pretty tough physically but probably even more so mentally,” Liles said. “It was weird knowing I was going to sit the bench part of my senior year, but I just wanted to get back out there and help any way I could.
“When I was younger, I had girls like Sara Mayes, Leah Akridge and Yami Valdez who really pushed me to be the player I could be. As a senior, I’m sort of in that role myself where I’m trying to help other girls out even when I’m not on the field.”
Prior to the hiatus in play, Liles was set to make her return to the softball field in the upcoming weeks.
“I already knew I was going to miss part of it because of the injury so I guess I was a little more mentally prepared,” Liles said. “ I thought I’d probably be back out there for the second week of district. It would mean everything if we somehow got to finish it, but that’s something we can’t control.”
Fittingly for a remarkable career, Liles has found a way to make her mark on the team whether she is on the field or recovering from an injury while in the dugout.
According to Martin, that is just one attribute that makes her such an asset.
“Tatum is a leader on and off the field,” Martin said. She’s a student of the game that uses her knowledge to help coach up others.”
