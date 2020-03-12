Saylor Williams struck out 13 batters in a complete-game shutout as the Jacksonville Fightin’ Maidens rolled to an 11-0 win over the Lufkin Lady Panthers in District 16-5A softball action at Morris Frank Park on Wednesday afternoon.
Williams pitched a three-hitter while walking none in five innings before the game was called due to the 10-run mercy rule.
Meanwhile, Kylie McCown hit an inside-the-park homer to go along with two singles and two RBI for Jacksonville, which is coached by former Huntington Devilettes’ standout Brittney Batten.
Holly Cooper started for the Lady Panthers and took the loss, allowing nine runs, eight earned, on six hits and five walks with three strikeouts in 31/3 innings.
Katelyn Segura recorded the final five outs, allowing two earned runs on two hits and a walk with three strikeouts.
Akyshia Cottrell, Abby Fajardo and Madison Brown each had a single for the Lady Panthers.
Playing with an earlier start due to spring break, Jacksonville didn’t waste any time as it put up three runs in the first inning. McCown got things started by lining a single up the middle before eventually scoring on a wild pitch.
Williams then rocketed an RBI single back up the middle, making it 2-0. Jordyn Whitaker, a University of Texas commit, scored on a wild pitch for a 3-0 lead.
Jacksonville tacked on four more runs in the second inning. Whitaker started the rally with a two-run single that made it 5-0. Jacksonville added two more runs when Raji Canady scored on a Williams’ groundout and Whitaker scored when a throw home got away from the catcher, making it 7-0. Jacksonville tacked on two runs on wild pitches in the fourth inning for a 9-0 advantage.
The Maidens put the game away when McCown roped a shot to the right field wall and sprinted all the way around the bases for an inside-the-park homer that eventually put the 10-run rule into effect.
Lufkin (1-1 in district) returns to action Tuesday when it hosts Nacogdoches.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.