A regional tournament berth will be on the line as the Diboll Lumberjacks take on the East Chambers Buccaneers in Class 3A playoff action tonight.
Diboll has been impressive through the first two rounds of the playoffs in back-to-back victories.
The Lumberjacks opened the playoffs by pulling away late in a 69-51 win over the Palestine Wildcats. This past Friday, Diboll’s defense was once again the key in a 55-44 win over Hitchcock.
“We’re used to putting up a lot of points early, and that didn’t happen (Friday),” Diboll head coach James Davis said after Friday’s win. “The good thing about the playoffs is it doesn’t matter how you win as long as you get the job done.”
East Chambers (25-9) promises to present a different type of challenge for the Lumberjacks as they have won 15 of their last 16 games, including a 10-game winning streak.
The only loss for the Bucs in that time span was a 64-49 setback to Kountze. The Bucs avenged that loss with a 71-66 victory on Valentine’s Day.
East Chambers was the District 22-3A champion. Like Diboll, the Bucs have opened the postseason with back-to-back double-digit wins, although neither has been in dominating fashion.
East Chambers started with a 66-55 win over Hemphill before a 74-64 win over New Waverly.
“I told the guys there aren’t any easy teams left at this point,” Davis said. “You just have to get it done. Of course we’d like to go out there and get our offense going like we know we can. But it’s all about finding a way to win.”
The winner of tonight’s game will advance to the regional semifinals, which will be held at Waco Midway High School on Friday night.
They will play the winner of the Grandview/Malakoff game at 7:30 p.m.
Tip-off for tonight’s game at Grand Oaks High School is set for 6:30.
