Playing in their biggest game of the season, Diboll head coach James Davis readily admits his Lumberjacks were nowhere near perfect against the Hitchcock Bulldogs in Class 3A Region III Area playoff action in New Caney Friday night.
Thanks to another tenacious defensive effort and an all-out effort, the Lumberjacks willed their way within a win of the regional tournament with a 55-44 win over Hitchcock.
The formula was a similar one to the one that got Diboll past Orangefield in the first round of the playoffs. Diboll held a slim lead for much of the night before eventually winning by double digits.
“Defense did it again,” Davis said. “Our offense was sloppy, and we had a lot of unforced turnovers. But the defense was there, creating a lot of turnovers. This was a gritty game for us, and it says a lot about the players on this team.”
Diboll got its points from the reliable Javaughn Luster, who put in 17 points. They also got a big contribution off the bench from Percy Chavis, who scored 14.
“Chavis was huge for us today,” Davis said. “He came in with a lot of effort on both sides.”
The tone of the game was on display from the opening tip as Diboll battled its way to a 9-7 lead. The Lumberjacks nudged that lead up to 23-19 by halftime.
“Usually we come right out and put up a lot of points in the first half,” Davis said. “We had 23 at half. What that shows me is we have a lot of toughness.”
Diboll finally got its offense on track in the third quarter when it built the lead up to 41-34. The ’Jacks outscored Hitchcock 14-10 in the final quarter for the win.
The Lumberjacks advance to face East Chambers, which defeated New Waverly on Friday. The time, date and site is to be announced.
