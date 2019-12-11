As a relatively new program, the Pineywoods Community Academy Timberwolves’ swimming program has made vast strides in its short time of competition.
They took the step to the next level on Tuesday morning as Mason Wood signed his letter of intent to compete for the University of Montevallo starting next season. Wood, a senior, became the first PCA student/athlete to continue their swimming career at the next level.
“Being the first one to get the chance, you can truly see how far this program has come in a short time,” Wood said. “I’ve been training hard, and I can’t stop now.”
Wood, one of the star sprint swimmers on the team, will take his talent to the Alabama school starting next year.
He is ready to make a jump in competition as well as one across a few states.
“I’m ready for it, but the rest of my family might take it pretty hard,” Wood said. “The competition there is going to be really high. Here, I’ve got a few people that can test me, but when I get there, it will be everyone. There is a coach there with a different background that I think can really help me grow.”
His mom, Sabrina Wood, already had the details worked out for trips to see him in action starting next year.
“It’s eight and a half hours there,” Sabrina Wood said. “This will let him learn where he is as a student and where he is at the next level as a swimmer.”
For Wood, Tuesday’s ceremony was a culmination of hard work in the pool from early in the morning until hours after school.
“It’s usually dark when I get here and dark when I’m headed home,” Wood said.
For Wood, his emergence as a next-level athlete is one that was revitalized when PCA instituted its program.
If not for that addition, Tuesday’s ceremony likely would have never happened.
“He’d been swimming since he was nine,” Sabrina Wood said. “When they implemented the program, I said you’ve got to swim here. He’d been in basketball and cross country, and said he didn’t want to swim. Fortunately, he listened to me, and it’s something he’s enjoyed and excelled at.”
Wood was able to fulfill what had been a dream up until earlier this year.
“My times had gotten faster than in the past so it really started to hit me,” Wood said. “Then in July, I said I didn’t want to stop.”
Wood will study wildlife biology at Montevallo.
