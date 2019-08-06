Three schools totaling nine teams, with 14 games spread over three different gymnasiums.
Monday featured a full day of action for the Lufkin Lady Panther volleyball program, with Lufkin hosting the Corrigan-Camden and Rusk volleyball teams in a three-team scrimmage. The day included timed games for varsity, junior varsity and freshmen squads.
And while no one was keeping score, coaches certainly had their eyes locked onto the action — especially with the regular season looming straight ahead.
The Lady Pack showed head coach Leah Flores she has some tweaks to make; the good news is there are no major adjustments necessary.
“Saturday (the Alumni Game), I tried not to let the results get too much into my head,” Flores said. “We pretty much killed our girls on Thursday and Friday, so I knew they were tired. A good day off on Sunday led to their coming out strong today.
“We had to make some rotation adjustments, and that threw some things off. But I was very happy with what I saw today.”
As expected, the overall timing is not quite where Flores would want it to be — there were some miscommunications and mishits throughout the day — but the overall effort was there.
“We definitely need to work on our hitters and setters connecting and just getting to know each other more,” Flores said. “That’s just something that’s going to take time with a new group who hasn’t played much together.”
She’s a coach. She’s going to look for improvement. However, Flores said she saw plenty of positives in the long day’s work.
“I knew from the get-to this would be the most athletic group I’ve ever coached, both front row and back row,” Flores said. “I knew the camaraderie on the court would develop, but that’s going to take time.
“I moved people around quite a bit today, but that shows we’re definitely not set on anything yet.”
Flores lauded Stefani Hernandez, who played out of position while serving as the setter, along with freshman Courtnee Morgan — “she pretty much led the team in blocking and kills” — and sophomore Kelby Coutee, who was “outstanding in the net.” Senior Janiya Ross offered some solid hits and “really got her groove going,” according to Flores. Claire Walters served back-to-back aces in one series, as the Lady Pack took advantage of numerous scoring opportunities.
Lufkin opens the regular season today. Flores said she’s seen plenty to give her confidence in the team’s overall development as the new season begins.
“I know the more we play, the more tournament games we play, our process is going to move quicker and have us ready for district, which is when it all counts,” Flores said.
“I’m not too worried about pre-season. I think we’re going to be just fine.”
The Lady Panthers kick off the 2019 season today on the road at Willis. Game time for the varsity is scheduled for 1 p.m. The team will host its first home game on Aug. 13 against Livingston.
