A roller coaster of a ride over the past two weeks left the Lufkin Panthers splitting their first four District 16-5A games. With John Tyler in town Friday night, the Panthers instead bulldozed through the Lions.
Behind hot shooting from the 3-point line and a dominating defensive effort, the Panthers used one of their most complete performances of the season to roll to a convincing 78-39 victory at Panther Gym.
On the girls side, the Lady Panthers put together another strong performance to round out the first half of district with a 47-28 win over the Lady Lions.
Panthers 78, Lions 39 — Coming off one of its most disappointing losses of the season in Pine Tree Tuesday night, Lufkin bounced back with the type of performance that could make it one of the district favorites.
Natron Wortham led the way for the Pack with 16 points, and Jordan Moore had 15 with all that damage done in the first three quarters before the starters took a breather with the huge lead down the stretch.
Malik Ray led John Tyler with 15 points.
Lufkin never left a doubt in this one as it led from wire to wire and held a double-digit lead throughout the game’s final three quarters.
Lufkin led 13-8 late in the first quarter before a 10-1 spurt that bridged the first and second quarters put it in control.
Zay Shankle hit a pair of 3-pointers in the stretch and Elijah Johnson also knocked down a long ball in the spurt that made it 23-9.
John Tyler never answered.
Leading 30-16, the Panthers put together an 11-2 run just before the half. Moore started the run with a driving layup and Johnson hit a trey to start the run.
After John Tyler’s Phillip Moore put back a miss, Wortham hit a pair of jumpers and KaVorick Williams made two free throws.
The Lions’ Ray hit a free throw just before the half, but Lufkin carried a 41-19 lead into the break.
The lead hovered around 20 points before Lufkin delivered the knockout punch at the end of the third quarter with 13 unanswered points.
Wortham started the run with a 3-pointer and Shankle scored on a layup before Jackson Parks hit a jumper then scored off a steal. Hunter Jones and Moore scored a pair of layups in the last 15 seconds of the quarter as the Panthers’ lead grew to 63-28 headed into the final 8 minutes.
Other Lufkin scorers were Shankle (13), Johnson (10), Christian Mumphery, T.K. Scott and Parks (6), Williams (4) and Jones (2).
Other John Tyler scorers were Sean O’Neal (8), Darrell Warren (7), Jerome Jones (4), Elijah Thomas and Phillip Moore (2) and D’Jonte Henderson (1).
Lady Panthers 47, John Tyler 28 — On the girls side, the Lady Panthers also didn’t waste any time in putting away John Tyler as it scored the first 8 points and never trailed.
Lufkin’s Tori Coleman hit a long 3 and Courtnee Morgan finished off a 3-point play to give the Lady Panthers a 14-4 lead after a quarter. John Tyler never got within double digits in a game Lufkin led by as many as 22 points before coasting in for the win.
Aaliyah Menefee and Coleman led Lufkin with 11 points apiece, while John Tyler’s Makia Moon led her Lady Lions with 11.
After the strong start, Lufkin finished off a 10-0 run on baskets in the paint from Moran and Brookelyn Fowler that put the Lady Panthers in front 18-4.
After John Tyler cut the margin to 19-7 on an Ellyse Daye jumper, the Lady Panthers used their second 10-0 run of the game to put the Lions away.
Aniya Cottrell started the run with a bucket in the paint and Menefee knocked down a 3-pointer. Coleman then put back a miss and drained a triple of her own, putting the Lady Pack up 29-7.
Lufkin eventually led 31-11 at halftime and 42-24 after three quarters. John Tyler was never able to cut the lead below 16 points in the second half.
Other Lufkin scorers were Morgan (7), Alecia Rivera-Scott (5), Aniya Cottrell and Akyshia Cottrell (4), Brookelyn Fowler and Dayshia Runnels (2) and Kelby Coutee (1).
Other John Tyler scorers were Kamora Jackson (6), Errian Johnson and Kierstyn Ross (3), Symone Gray and Daye (2) and LaKaitlyn Allen (1).
Lufkin enters the second half of district in second place.
Lufkin will host Whitehouse on Tuesday night. John Tyler will play at Jacksonville on Tuesday night.
