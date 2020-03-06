The Lufkin Panthers know exactly how dangerous they can be when they are at the top of their game. A season-opening stretch in which the team didn’t lose a game over a six-week span showed they were legitimate threats both in district and in the playoffs.
Now after a mini-slump, the Panthers have seemingly righted the ship with back-to-back wins, including a hard-fought 3-1 road win over Nacogdoches on Friday night. Starting tonight, it’s full speed ahead as the Panthers start a key four-game stretch headed into the postseason.
“After we got settled back in, our goal is to win out the rest of the way,” Lufkin head coach David McPherson said. “That would let us set ourselves up to be successful in the playoffs.”
Lufkin’s struggles started with the loss of Oscar Ibarra to an injury in the second game of district.
Along with Luis Flores, he was the team’s primary offensive threat. At the time of his injury, Lufkin had a 10-0-2 record. That was followed by a six-game stretch in which the team went 2-3-1.
Ibarra returned to the field in limited action on Tuesday, and the Panthers have won the last two games.
The Panthers are hoping he can be at full strength in time for the postseason.
Lufkin currently sits alone in fourth place. John Tyler leads the district with 25 points with Whitehouse and Jacksonville sitting a point back. The Panthers have 20 points. Nacogdoches is in fifth place with 14 points.
“Nacogdoches is as big of a rivalry as we’ve had since we started in 1983,” McPherson said. “To go up there and beat them was a great win for us especially on the road after the way we’d been struggling.”
The Panthers will host Whitehouse, a team that has already been eliminated from the playoffs, tonight. Whitehouse has only one win and one tie in district action.
However, it held a 2-0 halftime lead over Lufkin in the last matchup. Lufkin’s Flores responded by scoring four goals in a 20-minute span of the second half for a 4-2 win.
Flores currently leads the district with 29 overall goals as well as 19 in district action.
“At this point, we can’t take anybody lightly,” McPherson said. “They had us down 2-0 the last time we played. We have to make sure the boys are ready to play from the start to make sure that doesn’t happen again. Kickoff for tonight’s game is set for 6 p.m. The JV game starts at 4 p.m.
Meanwhile, the Lady Panthers will look to continue their run atop the district as they travel to take on Hallsville tonight.
Lufkin is currently 8-1-1 in district action after a 2-0 win over Nacogdoches.
Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. at Hallsville.
