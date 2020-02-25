Central’s Katie Wright has been chasing after the dream of competing at the collegiate level throughout her high school career. On Monday, she made that dream a reality as she signed a letter of intent with Cottey College.
The Lady Bulldogs’ standout in both track and cross country will get the opportunity to step up her competition at the college in Nevada, Missouri.
“This is an exciting day for me,” Wright said. “This has been a dream of mine for awhile and to be able to accomplish this is pretty special.”
Central head coach Jason Myers said it was an honor that didn’t come easy for the Central senior.
“I know she’s had this dream since she was a freshman,” Myers said. “She went out and did the work to make it a possibility. I couldn’t be prouder of her.”
In addition to her scholarship in cross country and track, she also received scholarships both for academics and band, where she is a clarinet player.
The combination of those scholarships allowed her to have almost the entirety of her education paid for.
“Once I found out running was my passion, this is something I wanted to make happen,” Wright said. “The combination of band and academics definitely helps out as well.”
Wright has been a part of each of the last two cross country district champions for Central. Now she’ll get to leave her mark at the collegiate level.
“She helped get the Central program to where it is right now,” Myers said. “She’s an unbelievably hard worker who has battled through injuries. She’s a very driven athlete who deserves this.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.