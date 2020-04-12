When the 2020 season officially comes to an end, there will be plenty of words to describe the sensational senior class for the Hudson Lady Hornets’ soccer team.
Leaders.
Record breakers.
Game changers.
The most fitting label for this year’s group may simply be “winners.”
Since this year’s senior class stepped on the field as freshmen, the Lady Hornets have put up many of the best numbers in Hudson soccer history.
Along the way, they’ve posted four straight winning seasons and have made the playoffs in each of the past three years. That total will reach four if they are able to finish the year.
When that group of 12 sensational seniors leaves the program, they’ll leave a lasting impression.
“A lot of these girls have been playing together for 10 years,” Hudson senior Jenna Quarles said. “We’ve kept getting better, and this has probably been the best year we’ve had as a team.”
The team has elevated its game to a new level this year. In 2017 and 2018, Hudson was the district runner-up as it couldn’t find an answer for Jasper.
Last season, it was Henderson that kept the Lady Hornets from a district title. Hudson seemed to finally break through for that elusive district title this season.
The Lady Hornets took a 2-1 home win over Henderson earlier this year. In the return matchup in Henderson, the teams battled to a 2-2 regulation tie before Hudson fell in a shootout. Due to the regulation tie, that left Hudson with a slim lead for the 19-4A championship. If district play resumes, Hudson would need wins in its last two games to guarantee the program’s first district title.
“With it being the first one ever, that would be really special,” Hudson senior Estephanie Escobedo said. “We’ve gotten close before and always had one team we couldn’t get past. Just to know we could finally get it done as seniors would mean a lot.”
While the regulation tie was somewhat of a win for Hudson in the district standings, the players didn’t immediately know the ramifications until after the game.
“We were all down when we lost the shootout,” Quarles said. “Then Coach (Derek) Lillard came and told us we were still in first place. It went from tears to us all being pretty happy really quick.”
Lillard admitted to keeping that information to himself prior to the game in order for the girls to keep to the task at hand.
“I didn’t want to tell them because they’ve already got so much on their mind just getting ready for a big game like that,” Lillard said, “but I knew if we could win it, or at least get it to a shootout, then we’d really be where we need to be.
“If we can come back, we need to get those last two wins to get the district title. If we can’t finish it, I would assume that we would win it because of where we were before all this happened. I’m proud of the girls because a district title was their goal this year and they’ve put themselves in a position to get it.”
Along the way, Hudson’s seniors have put together a lifetime of memories. The team set the school record with 111 goals last season and was quickly closing in on that total before the recent hiatus.
They also reached the Top 10 in the Texas Girls Coaches Association state rankings.
Also this season, the Lady Hornets were able to help Lillard record his 200th career win as a head coach.
“That was awesome he was able to get to his 200th win while we were here,” Escobedo said. “He encourages us to keep reaching our goals. Getting that 200th win for him was another great memory for this year.”
Lillard is quick to deflect any personal recognition back to the senior class that has accounted for 65 wins in four years. This year’s team is also two victories from reaching 20 wins. That nice round number would be a sign of a strong senior season, but Lillard said it would also go back much further.
“With this group of seniors, it didn’t start this year,” Lillard said. “It started four years ago. These girls had been playing soccer their whole lives, and they’re a dedicated group of young ladies.”
However, Lillard admits this year’s team had something different even than the previous successful Lady Hornets’ teams.
“Something turned around this year,” Lillard said. “They set that goal to be district champs, and they made sure nothing was going to stop them. I’ve never had a group of seniors that went above and beyond in every aspect of the game both on and off the field. I just can’t stress it enough what a special group of young ladies this is.”
Lillard said even more important than the team’s success on the field may be the work they have put in inside the classroom.
“They’re a driven group of young ladies who strive to be the best they can be on the field or in the classroom,” Lillard said. “They strive to make straight A’s and be role models for the other students in the high school as well as the underclassmen on the team.”
Regardless of how this year’s season ends, they know they’ll always have fond memories.
“We’ve had so much fun, and this year has been even better,” Escobedo said. “It would be great to get back out there, but I don’t think anything can take away what we’ve done.”
Seniors on this year’s team are Alexa Diaz, Laurel Ainsworth, Quarles, Melany Escobedo, Claire Gowin, Britney Rojo, Brisa Ibarra, Monse Bonilla, Jocelyn Gonzalez, Estefanie Escobedo, Ryleigh Evans, Kimberly Penick and manager Kayla Fincher.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.