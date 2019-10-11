With the district meet just around the corner, the Panthers and Lady Panthers welcomed in a strong field of cross country runners to the Lufkin Coke Classic at Lufkin High School on Wednesday afternoon.
They had sparkling results with the Panthers racing to a first-place finish, while the Lady Panthers took second.
In the boys 5A/6A division, Lufkin finished the meet with 47 points in holding off second-place Nacogdoches, which had 59.
Adan Hernandez raced to a first-place finish in a time of 16:26. Kristopher Murphy wasn’t far behind as he finished in 17:21 for a fifth-place finish, while Brandon Jaime was 10th at 17:29.
Other Lufkin runners were: 14. Ka’lynn Turner (17:46); 17. Isaiah Rojo (18:01); 19. Christian Gonzalez (18:08); 23. Raul Alvarez (18:20).
The Hudson Hornets, competing in the 5A/6A division, finished in fourth place as a team.
Hudson runners were: 9. Austin Ponder (17:24); 12. Alex Brown (17:32); 18. Erik Lawrence (18:07); 26. Chandler Tomez (18:26); 29. Saul Acevedo (18:29); 43. Julian Baltazar (19:25); 51. Gage Mason (20:14).
On the girls side, Jacksonville won the race with a total of 40 points, while Lufkin finished in second with 77 points.
Lufkin finishers were: 7. Jaqueline Silva (21:07); 11. Paula Bautista (21:14); 18. Chloe Flack (21:59); 19. Kylie Ridings (22:12); 22. Jacki Roldan (22:39); 32. Jasmine Rodriguez (23:37); 36. Keila Martinez (24:27).
In the 1A-4A girls division, the Hudson Lady Hornets ran away from the competition by placing first with 33 points. That was enough to easily outpace second-place Central Heights, which finished with 130 points.
Hudson’s Kayleigh Wagnon took second place with a finish of 12:29. Other Hudson runners were: 3. Breanna Lipscomb (13:17); 8. Emily Davis (14:18), 9. Cullen Merrell (14:24); 11. Jocelyn Gonzalez (14:35); 15. Mackenzie Cavins (14:45); 18. Emma Ellisor (14:51).
Central finished in fourth place. Runners were: 4. Allison Shaver (14:00); 16. Grace Brown (14:48); 28. Julia Pyeatt (15:13); 35. Cecilia Marroquin (15:24); 69. Katie Wright (16:39).
Diboll took 12th place. Runners were: 33. Aneesia Lopez (15:22); 40. Alexie Hernandez (15:34); 52. Jessica Castro (16:09); 70. Bryanna Lopez (16:40); 87. Cristabel Ramos (17:12); 104. Julissa Montoya (18:35).
In the 1A-4A boys division, New Summerfield won the meet with 78 points, while Central was in second with 94 points.
Central runners were: 12. Zach Randall (18:26); 17. Thomas Alexander (18:33); 19. Miguel Delacruz (18:36); 22. Christian Castillo (18:48); 24. Johnathan Garza (18:54); 33. Angel Carillo (19:31); 59. Luis Delacruz (20:25).
Diboll took sixth place with 227 points. Diboll finishers were: 25. Edwin Corona (19:04); 35. Juan Silva (19:35); 47. Diego Aguilar (20:03); 57. Anthony Vazquez (20:24); 63. Carlos Gonzalez (20:34); 64. Josias Saucedo (20:34); 81. Akira Montgomery (21:32).
Huntington finished in ninth place. Huntington competitors were: 27. Nicholas Paxton (19:09); 49. Colby Layton (20:08); 66. Perrin Teer (20:39); 68. Quincy Humphries (20:41); 70. Domanick McClure (20:42); 71. Reece Modisette (20:44); 82. Parker Dickinson (21:34).
Pineywoods Community Academy took 10th place. Runners were: 41. Edgar Reyes (19:51); 44. Elias Sisco (19:58); 58. Logan Lee (20:25); 79. Avery Sisco (21:28); 80. Damian Barley-Hudnall (21:29); 99. Kaden Eastwood (22:22); 103: Landry Pepper (22:46).
Wells was 16th place. Runners were: 14. Bishop Bailey (18:32); 31. Cole Turner (19:23); 48. Brian Matchett (20:08); 126. Davion Stone (25:40); 131. Jorge Hernandez (26:30); 134. Cameron Dusek (26:57).
Corrigan-Camden finished in 17th place. Runners were: 18. Richard Thomas (18:36); 39. Tra Thomas (19:43); 110. Steven Smith (23:17); 118. Pedro Ceniceros (23:47); 121. Christian Aguilar (24:27); 130. David Baruch Martinez (26:23).
Zavalla finished in 20th place. Zavalla runners were: 32. Bryson Sluga (19:24); 100. Logan Mitchell (22:24); 111. Bryce Mann (23:26); 113. Adam Trevino (23:30); 117. Jaxson Brashear (23:45); 122. Holden Boulware (24:28); 124. Taylor Mitchell (25:00).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.