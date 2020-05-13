With their high school playing days cut short, a group of Lufkin Lady Panthers were among those honored for their contributions throughout their high school careers as District 16-5A selected its All-Senior Team, which was announced earlier this week.
Lufkin players honored on the list were pitcher Halea Wells and first basemen Tatum Liles and Natalie Chavez.
Liles was in her fourth year with the Lady Panthers. where she had been a member of two playoff teams at the 6A level. She was a second-team all-district performer as a sophomore and a first-team all-district honoree as a junior.
Chavez was in her fourth year with the program and her second as a varsity player. In this season’s district opener, she had a double, two RBIs and three walks.
Wells was in her second year in the Lufkin program. She will continue her playing career at Southern Arkansas University Tech.
Lufkin was expected to be a contender for one of the four playoff spots in 16-5A. The Lady Panthers opened district with a 17-6 blowout win over Pine Tree before falling to Jacksonville, one of the district favorites, in the second game.
The season went into an official delay three days later before eventually being canceled with 12 games still left on the schedule.
Following is a complete list of the All-Senior Team.
Pitchers: Jaydin Ashworth, Hallsville; Halea Wells, Lufkin; Saylor Williams, Jacksonville.
Catchers: Taylor Freeman, Hallsville; Chloe Buchanan, Marshall; Alex Bailey, Nacogdoches.
First base: Sha’Kimbreya Williams, Pine Tree; Abby Thomas, Hallsville; Cate Truelove, Marshall; Tatum Liles, Lufkin; Natalie Chavez, Lufkin.
Second base: Adrienne Pena, Pine Tree; Amarel Hunt, Pine Tree; Molly Danna, Hallsville; Lauryn Johnson, Jacksonville.
Shortstop: Maycee Griffin, Marshall.
Third base: Dajah Montgomery, Pine Tree; Jordyn Whitaker, Jacksonville; Malaia Moore, Whitehouse.
Utility: Maddie Wright, Whitehouse.
Outfield: Tatum Berry, Pine Tree; Jada Harris, Pine Tree; Elizabeth Palmer, Marshall; Makayla Johnson, Marshall; Aaliyah Johnson, John Tyler; Jaiden Caldwell, John Tyler; Tori Snyder, Jacksonville; Kenzie Wright, Whitehouse; Ashlee Taylor, Whitehouse; Paulina Diaz, Whitehouse.
