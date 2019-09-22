HUNTINGTON — Heavy rains earlier in the week left the Huntington Red Devils playing a rare Saturday afternoon game. A tough Huffman Falcons’ team kept the homecoming from being a successful one as they jumped out to a fast start and coasted to a 51-14 win at Red Devil Stadium.
The Red Devils were originally scheduled to play Hamshire-Fannett, but the Longhorns were unable to make the trip because of flooding in the area. An undefeated Huffman team led by Justin Shively and A.J. San Miguel was up to the challenge.
Shively finished the day with 256 yards and five touchdowns on 14-of-18 passing and A.J. San Miguel ran for 156 yards and two touchdowns on 17 carries.
Garrett Chancellor led Huntington with 194 yards on 14-of-24 passing. Andrew Faulk had 85 yards and a score on 23 carries, and Blaine Trekell caught three passes for 74 yards.
Huffman got on the board first when Shively hit Jackson Landry for a 26-yard touchdown that made it 7-0 in the opening minute.
That lead grew to 13-0 on Shively’s second touchdown pass, a 14-yarder to Peyton Pierson, with 7:42 left in the quarter.
San Miguel scored on a 61-yard touchdown run that made it 20-0 late in the first quarter.
The Red Devils ended the scoring drought when Andrew Faulk found the end zone from five yards out, narrowing the gap to 20-7 with 4:16 left in the first quarter.
The game stayed that way until midway through the second quarter when Shivley hit Thomas for a 20-yard score that made it 27-7.
Shivley and the Falcons continued to pour it on as his 59-yard touchdown pass to Noah Zamora upped the margin to 27 late in the second quarter.
Huntington scored on the final play of the first half when Garrett Chancellor scored on a 1-yard quarterback sneak that made it 34-14.
However, Huffman stole the momentum right back after halftime with Shively hitting Thomas for a 17-yard touchdown for a 41-14 lead early in the third quarter.
San Miguel scored his second touchdown on a 36-yard touchdown run that made it 48-14 after three quarters and Jackson Landry delivered a 42-yard field goal with 25 seconds left in the game that provided the winning margin.
Huntington (0-4) plays at Livingston at 7:30 Friday night.
